Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wheeling Park Picks Up Road Win At Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 5-0 with a 67-49 road win at Parkersburg Thursday night. Aidan Davis led the way for the Patriots with 23, Brett Phillips add 16 and Mykel Davis and 13. The Patriots return to action next Tuesday at Meadowbrook.
richlandsource.com
St. Clairsville comes up short in matchup with Glen Dale John Marshall
Glen Dale John Marshall collected a solid win over St. Clairsville in a 62-43 verdict in West Virginia girls basketball on December 22. Last season, St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall faced off on December 20, 2021 at St. Clairsville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
richlandsource.com
Taking care of business: New Cumberland Oak Glen scores early, often in pounding of East Liverpool Beaver Local
New Cumberland Oak Glen tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave New Cumberland Oak Glen a 25-10 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United
Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes
Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Hannibal River rains down on Matamoras Frontier
Hannibal River offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Matamoras Frontier during this 67-24 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Hannibal River faced off against Bridgeport and Matamoras Frontier took on Weirton Madonna on December 10 at Matamoras Frontier High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bellaire imposes its will on Shadyside
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellaire put away Shadyside 57-12 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 23-6 lead over Shadyside.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
Local restaurateur passes away at 62
He was born Richard Alberini, Jr. but everyone called him Chookie.
BREAKING: WVU gets a late signee
West Virginia added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday morning, securing a signature from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson out of Versailles (KY) Woodford County. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was originally committed to Western Kentucky, but received a visit from defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown last week, and the Mountaineers were able to convince him to sign with WVU instead.
Senior Services in Belmont County closed Friday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23, due to extreme weather predicted to hit the area. All centers will be closed. There will be no home-delivered meals and no medical transportation (unless you have been notified otherwise because of a life-sustaining appointment). Office phones […]
Comments / 0