Martins Ferry, OH

Wheeling Park Picks Up Road Win At Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 5-0 with a 67-49 road win at Parkersburg Thursday night. Aidan Davis led the way for the Patriots with 23, Brett Phillips add 16 and Mykel Davis and 13. The Patriots return to action next Tuesday at Meadowbrook.
WHEELING, WV
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
STRASBURG, OH
Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United

Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
CARROLLTON, OH
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes

Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine

Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
STRUTHERS, OH
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Storm warning: Hannibal River rains down on Matamoras Frontier

Hannibal River offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Matamoras Frontier during this 67-24 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22.
MATAMORAS, OH
Bellaire imposes its will on Shadyside

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellaire put away Shadyside 57-12 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 23-6 lead over Shadyside.
BELLAIRE, OH
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
AKRON, OH
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU

There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BREAKING: WVU gets a late signee

West Virginia added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday morning, securing a signature from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson out of Versailles (KY) Woodford County. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was originally committed to Western Kentucky, but received a visit from defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown last week, and the Mountaineers were able to convince him to sign with WVU instead.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Senior Services in Belmont County closed Friday

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23, due to extreme weather predicted to hit the area. All centers will be closed.   There will be no home-delivered meals and no medical transportation (unless you have been notified otherwise because of a life-sustaining appointment). Office phones […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

