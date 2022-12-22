Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual. 20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Habitat for Humanity home for the holidays
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A family is celebrating their first holiday in their new home, a home they built through Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Services Program. “A dream come true, I mean I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jordyn Cottle. “A...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal BUDS dance camp participants show off dance moves in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People with disabilities showed off their best dance moves at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington on Friday. There were four performances this week, with the culmination of the week-long. iCan Dance Camp hosted by Coastal BUDS which stands for ‘Bringing Up Down Syndrome’....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Interactive map take Christmas light lovers to festive neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – ‘Tis the season for decorating homes with lights, holiday inflatables, and a holiday tradition that lights up neighborhoods throughout the Cape Fear. And seems like most people like Denise Bradley, do it for the enjoyment of others. “We do it because the people enjoy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local comedy room holding fundraiser, clothing drive for ‘A Safe Place’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dead Crow Comedy Room and Lush Garden Bar are hosting a fundraiser for A Safe Place on Friday evening. The event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with comedians Lew Morgante, Cliff Cash, Billy Raim, Ellie Coleman, and Zack Burk taking the stage. Tickets are $20...
WECT
‘We saw a miracle occur:’ Family gives back after nearly losing son on Christmas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Christmas Eve 2009, when Zachary Leake was six years old, he was rushed to the hospital with meningitis. His doctors at the time believed he wouldn’t survive the illness. “We remember the nurse staff coming out and in. They were actually crying. We didn’t...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local brewery looks to help nonprofits in 2023
BRUSNWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — During the season of giving, one local brewery is looking to give back all year long. Brunswick Beer & Cider, located inside Brunswick Forest in Leland, is looking to help non-profits in 2023. The company whose sister company is Wrightsville Beach Brewery in Wilmington, has run this program for the past 6 years.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Social Services distribute 3,100 Christmas gifts
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Social Services is sharing a big thank you to residents and organizations that donated a combined 3,100 gifts for local children and adults through the department’s 2022 Angel Tree initiative. “Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
columbuscountynews.com
Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas
A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington offering free on-street parking for holidays
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking in downtown just in time for the holidays. Parking fees will be removed beginning Friday and will last through Tuesday, December 27th. Enforcement will resume on December 28th. Wilmington most-recently made parking free ahead of Thanksgiving...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Locals brace outdoor animals for cold
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– As the cold weather moves into the Cape Fear, locals are making efforts to protect their outside farm animals. The Sawyer Family of Leland was out on their farm all afternoon getting their animals ready to brace tonight’s cold. The family says it is important...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
What’s Happening: Community events happening on the holiday weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hanukkah is underway and Christmas Day is this Sunday. If you have guests from out-of-town visiting for the holidays, there are lots of fun things going on this weekend. __. The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is open both Friday and Saturday (Christmas Eve) but...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local seafood store has oysters despite in climate weather
PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Oysters can be a popular treat during the holiday season as families gather together, but with the windy conditions today some places couldn’t send anyone out on the water to gather them. Today at Legends seafood & produce in Burgaw, they had some extra...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
How to recycle discarded fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many cities and towns across the Cape Fear will offer curbside pickup of discarded fresh-cut Christmas trees in the next several weeks. If your location is not listed below, check with your local county waste management department. BRUNSWICK COUNTY. The Carolina Shores town hall will...
WECT
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. With the help of friends and strangers, the Leake family donates more than 100...
