Trinity Guesnon
5d ago
thank God that her or the child wasn't in the car. I'm glad that the community and a few other people helped her make her son a Merry Christmas
3
WWL-TV
Family and friends identify Lower Ninth Ward shooting victims
NEW ORLEANS — Family and friends of the 19-year-olds who were killed in the Lower Ninth Ward have identified them to our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. They are Kyron Peters and Courtney Hughes. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of St....
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing teenager, last seen on Christmas Eve
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a runaway teenager in the First District. According to police, Allison Diaz, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in the 2900 block of Palmyra on Dec. 24 around 11 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since. She...
Tuesday morning shooting in Warehouse District turned deadly
Investigations began just after 8:40 a.m. when someone reported gunshots in the area.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating carjacking and armed robbery in the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating two armed robberies in the Westbank. According to police, four black men with weapons in a dark-colored sedan on the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine demanded a woman get out of her vehicle. The victim complied, and...
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Julia Street, police report
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Warehouse District on Tuesday morning. A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to his body on the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where he later died. No other information is...
NOLA.com
Family and friends remember New Orleans teens killed in Monday morning shooting
Family and friends identified the 19-year-olds who were killed in a mass shooting at a Lower Ninth Ward party early Monday morning as a high school basketball star and a "sweet spirit." The teens, Kyron Peters and Courtney Hughes, were killed just after 12:30 Monday morning, when someone entered the...
Two persons of interest wanted for questioning in death of ‘Boogie B’
Officers advise Love may be armed. Humphrey and Love are the latest persons of interest in the investigation
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing man, last seen wearing hospital scrubs
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a person who was reported missing from the Seventh District. According to police, Joseph Staehle, 27, was reported missing from the 14000 block of Hayne Boulevard on Dec. 24. He was last seen around 1 p.m....
NOLA.com
Four men killed in separate shootings identified by New Orleans coroner
The identities of the victims in four separate fatal shootings that took place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in New Orleans have been released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Kenwuane Moore, 38, was killed in Mid-City at around 8:01 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21). Police found him inside a vehicle at...
fox8live.com
Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.
WDSU
$5,000 reward for anyone who knows information on the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who knows any information that will lead to an arrest related to the mass shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday morning. Police say two people were killed and four others were hurt around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2000...
Lower Garden District shooting sends 2 men to the hospital
Two men have been wounded after a shooting in the Lower Garden District.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Warehouse District, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District that left a 29-year-old man dead Tuesday mornng. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Julia Street at around 8:40 a.m. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he died.
gentillymessenger.com
Two men robbed at gunpoint Christmas Eve in Elysian Fields parking lot
Two men were held up Christmas Eve in the parking lot of the Mardi Gras Truck Stop on Elysian Fields Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The victims, ages 46 and 45, were approached by two gunmen who pulled into the lot in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields on Saturday (Dec. 24) at about 6:40 p.m. .
NOPD investigates a Julia Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 300 block of Julia Street. Initial NOPD reports say a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
Cops: Mass shooting was at a Christmas Day party in 9th Ward
New Orleans Police today said the six people shot early this morning were attending a Christmas Day celebration. Two teens died, four more were wounded.
WDSU
New Orleans councilman call for proactive policing in wake of mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for more proactive policing in the wake of a mass shooting that left two teenagers dead and four in the hospital in the lower ninth ward, on the morning of Dec. 26. “To the people that want to...
fox8live.com
Two men struck by vehicles, killed on I-10 early Christmas morning, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on Interstate 10 early Sunday morning (Dec. 25), New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were struck around 1:19 a.m. on the westbound side of I-10 near the Canal Street exit, police said.
Christmas morning crash on I-10 kills two men
Two men are dead and other individuals were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on I-10.
