The Comeback

NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive

Mark Warkentein, who won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in the 2008-09 season as the architect of the Denver Nuggets team that went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference Finals, has passed away. The Nuggets announced the news on Friday night, via Twitter. “The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing Read more... The post NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Philly

The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action.All those things are happening this year.And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage.The NBA's Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise's history. They get the distinction of going to Golden State and facing the reigning —...
New York Post

Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition

You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning.  All right. All true. All fair.  But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history.  Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
