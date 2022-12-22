Read full article on original website
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
Fort Loramie dominates Houston Hou
Fort Loramie dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-20 win over Houston Hou in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Fort Loramie and Houston Hou squared off with February 19, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 56-45 game on January 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon
Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Continental sprints past Leipsic
Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
Sidney makes Tipp City Tippecanoe walk the plank
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sidney put away Tipp City Tippecanoe 57-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney squared off with February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
Worthington Christian thwarts Utica's quest
Worthington Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Utica in a 72-57 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Worthington Christian drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Utica after the first quarter.
Brice New Hope Christian mauls Plain City Shekinah Christian in strong effort
Brice New Hope Christian played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Plain City Shekinah Christian during a 69-48 beating during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brice New Hope Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off with December 22, 2020 at Brice New Hope...
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
