Dillon Danis: ‘I’m paying Scott Coker to let me fight’ KSI in boxing, ‘making more money than any UFC champion’

worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp
Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul continues to target fighter pay, Conor McGregor: ‘I would KO you with one hand behind my back’
Jake Paul is unimpressed with the pay-per-view (PPV) spike coming in 2023 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It was revealed yesterday (Weds., Dec. 21, 2022) that UFC PPVs on ESPN+ will increase from the current price of $74.99 to $79.99 starting in 2023 with UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Earlier this week, Bellator Welterweight turned boxer, Dillon Danis, claimed that he’ll make more money than any UFC champion in his professional debut against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji on Jan. 14, 2023.
MMAmania.com
UFC’s Dana White threatened to smash ‘fat’ neighbor ‘terrorizing a single mom and her two kids’
UFC President Dana White did not have an easy upbringing, the child of a single mom with a dad “who was never around.” But White also insists he would not change a single event from his childhood because it made him the man he is today. A total...
Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC champion if his fight with Alex Pereira was a “no time limit” contest
Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC world champion if there was no time limit on his fight against Alex Pereira. Back at UFC 281 last month, Alex Pereira shocked the world by knocking out Israel Adesanya. In doing so, he became the new UFC middleweight champion.
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to 'steer clear' of Merab Dvalishvili, be patient about UFC title shot
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to stay patient in his pursuit of the UFC bantamweight title. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) became the No. 1 ranked 135 pounder when he edged out former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. O’Malley said he was told he’d be next in line for a title shot, but it apparently won’t happen until after Henry Cejudo meets champ Aljamain Sterling in his return from retirement.
Video | New footage released of Jorge Masvidal in custody after alleged Colby Covington incident
New footage of Jorge Masvidal in custody following his alleged attack on Colby Covington has been released. In March, it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. According to the reports, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.
MMA Fighting
UFC classic fights: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 at UFC 168
The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
'He definitely rocked me': Listen to Colby Covington give statement to police after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault
Previously unheard audio reveals UFC welterweight Colby Covington speaking with police and identifying Jorge Masvidal as the man who allegedly assaulted him outside of a restaurant on the night of March 21. The alleged incident took place outside of Papi Steakhouse in Miami Beach, Fla., resulting in Masvidal’s arrest two...
MMAmania.com
Pub slug victim who didn’t sue Conor McGregor (and should have) slams ‘Notorious’ for ‘stupid’ take on mental health
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor came under fire earlier this week for his incendiary comments toward radio host and beloved Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, mocking the 47 year-old Cork native for his mental health issues. Those remarks came after Gallagher first offered to let Britain hang onto McGregor when UFC...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals cocaine scandal that paved way for UFC’s $1.5 billion ESPN broadcast deal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an extremely profitable business, raking in hundreds of millions for its owners and investors. But, there were several points in the promotion’s history where massive failure was very possible. One of those points was when UFC’s television deal with FOX was up, and the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization was fishing for a new $450 million deal from a major broadcast company.
Deron Winn reacts to UFC release 'after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas'
Deron Winn has been released from the UFC roster, and the timing is not lost on him. Just days after Winn (7-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was forced to withdraw from a scheduled matchup with Julian Marquez at UFC Fight Night 216 due to fainting and falling down a set of stairs at the UFC Performance Institute, the promotion has opted to part ways with the middleweight.
Audio released of Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
Conor McGregor Continues To Go After Artem Lobov: “You Now Owe Me Two Major Court Appearance Fees”
Conor McGregor has provided an update on his legal issues with Artem Lobov. ‘The Notorious’ and Lobov used to be close friends and longtime training partners. Unfortunately, money has ruined their friendship as ‘The Russian Hammer’ sued McGregor for lack of compensation regarding Proper Twelve Whiskey. McGregor...
Daniel Cormier takes issue with USADA testing Jon Jones only sparingly compared to Jiri Prochazka
Daniel Cormier doesn’t see how it makes any sense that Jiri Prochazka has been drug-tested 16 times the amount Jon Jones has this year. According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency database, Prochazka is the most tested UFC fighter in 2022 after submitting a whopping 64 urine samples. Jones, on the other hand, has been tested only four times this year while he’s remained inactive since February 2020 and continued preparing for his heavyweight debut expected early next year.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Rose Namajunas To Grapple Against Gillian Robertson In The Fury Pro Grappling 6 Main Event
Rose Namajunas and Gillian Robertson will headline Fury Pro Grappling 6. Cage Fury FC found a headliner for their December 30 grappling event with only days to spare. Namajunas, a former UFC strawweight champion, and Robertson, a UFC flyweight veteran, will display their submission grappling skills in a ten-minute bout at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
