Jamie Lopez, founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture and the star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon, has died, her colleagues announced on social media Monday. She was 37. “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace,” a post to the beauty salon’s Instagram account read. A cause of death was not shared, but sources told TMZ that Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas and died from heart complications over the weekend. Lopez founded Babydoll Beauty Couture, which bills itself as the world’s first plus-size salon, in 2017. “When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy,” she told Yahoo Life that year. The first season of Super Sized Salon aired this year, following Lopez and her employees as they work to subvert traditional beauty standards and foster inclusivity. It also chronicled Lopez’s 400-pound weight loss journey—from a bed-bound high of 846 pounds. The 37-year-old stylist was preparing to shoot the show’s sophomore season at the time of her death.

