A fire Friday morning destroyed a Cedar Falls home. Black Hawk County Dispatch received a 911 call around 9:45AM reporting that a home was fully engulfed in flames on the north side of the Cedar River in Cedar Falls. The 911 call came from a home on the south side of the river. The fire was located at 2020 Cottage Row Road. The homeowners were at home at the time of the fire and they ran to a neighbor’s house upon discovering the blaze. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke and the home completely engulfed in fire. The homeowners were treated by Mercy One Paramedics and transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. The fire was fueled by the strong blizzard winds and ashes from the large fire started other small fires on the property. Water was shuttled to the fire scene as there were no hydrants in the area and firefighters worked in the cold, windy conditions to protect neighboring structures. The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO