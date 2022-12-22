ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel.

"I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."

What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.

Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada.

He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state.

He spent some nights in his car outside with the engine running and used the snow to store his frozen foods.

"It was miserable... I remember it being 30 degrees or lower inside the property," he recalls.

Among the lessons he learned, Cash says he won't try to ride out the cold at home if he loses power again.

He also now supports the idea of investing in alternate power sources. "What would be nice to have would be a generator... or a gas heater of some sort."

When asked if they have any lingering anxiety about weather like what we will see, at least in Cash's case, there isn't.

But we have yet to run across anybody looking forward to tomorrow.

Guest
3d ago

The media will do anything to keep the people stirred. If it goes down it is because they keep build new businesses and apartments and not building on to the grid so let that sink in

10
Robert England
2d ago

All power has been given to Christ in heaven, and on earth! Anything man made is going to crash! Christ has the keys to death, hell, and the grave! Fear him! So what if your poor little power grid goes out during a puff of wind! Nobody in their right mind cares! Grow up, people! Time to change your diapers, and put on your big boy pants!

2
Guest
3d ago

Don’t blame the governor it is the builders and the people who own and work the grid

