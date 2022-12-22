Long lines as North Texans scramble to prepare for freezing cold weather 01:52

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If the forecast has you scrambling to get those last-minute tasks checked off your to-do list, you're not alone. Many North Texans are doing the exact same thing.

There were long lines today to stock up on groceries.

"I figured it would be the one day where I just don't want to get out into the cold so I'm just preparing for one day," Adrian Garcia said.

Billy Poole has gotten his home ready and visited Walton's Garden Center near White Rock Lake to learn how to protect his plants.

"This is going to be a dry freeze so this freeze can do more damage than the wet freeze can because people may not go out and water like they should prior to that freeze," owner Chuck Walton said.

"Whenever it thaws it keeps the plants moist," Poole said.

He's also purchasing frost cloths to wrap around the plants.

Brad Taylor thinking ahead and stocking up on firewood.

"It sounds like it's going to be bitter cold so I don't want to be stuck going outside getting the wood. I thought I'd just come up here and get some," he said.

"From my experience, you just got to be proactive not reactive," Poole said.