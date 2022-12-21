Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
longislandadvance.net
Soccer field to be installed this spring
After years of community requests to install a soccer field within the Village of Patchogue, trustees Joseph Keyes and the Parks Department confirmed construction will begin this spring 2023. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Herald Community Newspapers
Bellmore, Merrick slammed by coastal flooding
Bellmore and Merrick awoke to a messy scene Friday morning. An overnight rainstorm that brought the hamlets high winds and heavy rainfall, coupled by high tide beginning around 8:40 a.m., led to flooding in neighborhoods near the coast. Those living south of Merrick Road in Bellmore shared on community Facebook...
News 12
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
Nassau County Police host shopping spree for homeless kids on Long Island
Nearly 100 children who live with their families in shelters on Long Island got early Christmas presents.
Procession held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The flag was flown at half-staff and the Islip Fire Department hung a new plaque on their building to honor their former chief.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in December. A man, pictured right, and the woman pictured above allegedly stole assorted groceries and clothing from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9.
longisland.com
Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November
A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
Thrillist
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island
One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
syossetjerichotribune.com
Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery
The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
Huntington Station Man Gets 13 Years in Attempted Kidnapping
A Huntington Station man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in the attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Friday that on March 6, Kenyonne Fleurinay, 23, abducted his 20-year-old girlfriend from America’s Best Value Inn in Read More ...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
longisland.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
therealdeal.com
Condos by a castle? Huntington developer airs third Oheka proposal
Oheka Castle seems to be cursed — not by ghosts, but by failed development dreams. The property’s owner is taking another shot at building there, though. Gary Melius, the owner of the West Hill property, applied for an additional use permit that would enable construction of a four-story condominium on the castle’s grounds, Newsday reported. The condo project would include 95 units and have its own sewage treatment plant.
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
Fire rips through commercial building in Huntington
According to officials, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for a fire on East Jericho Turnpike.
Missing Suffolk County Woman Found
A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Edwina Foster, age 82, had last been seen leaving her East Patchogue residence at 28 Ocean Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. "Edwina Foster has been located, unharmed," Suffolk County Police reported late Wednesday night. Earlier report:. A Long...
Herald Community Newspapers
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on Southern State
A tractor-trailer smashed into the Southern State Parkway overpass at Exit 18 last week — yet another reminder of the dangers of driving on the parkway. The truck, headed west and driven by Jose De La Rosa-Martinez, struck the overpass at Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to Nassau County police. The crash caused traffic delays throughout the day between exits 18 and 19. All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
therealdeal.com
Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
