Farmingdale, NY

Soccer field to be installed this spring

After years of community requests to install a soccer field within the Village of Patchogue, trustees Joseph Keyes and the Parks Department confirmed construction will begin this spring 2023. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Bellmore, Merrick slammed by coastal flooding

Bellmore and Merrick awoke to a messy scene Friday morning. An overnight rainstorm that brought the hamlets high winds and heavy rainfall, coupled by high tide beginning around 8:40 a.m., led to flooding in neighborhoods near the coast. Those living south of Merrick Road in Bellmore shared on community Facebook...
BELLMORE, NY
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights

High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in December. A man, pictured right, and the woman pictured above allegedly stole assorted groceries and clothing from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November

A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island

One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
BELLPORT, NY
Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Condos by a castle? Huntington developer airs third Oheka proposal

Oheka Castle seems to be cursed — not by ghosts, but by failed development dreams. The property’s owner is taking another shot at building there, though. Gary Melius, the owner of the West Hill property, applied for an additional use permit that would enable construction of a four-story condominium on the castle’s grounds, Newsday reported. The condo project would include 95 units and have its own sewage treatment plant.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Missing Suffolk County Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Edwina Foster, age 82, had last been seen leaving her East Patchogue residence at 28 Ocean Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. "Edwina Foster has been located, unharmed," Suffolk County Police reported late Wednesday night. Earlier report:. A Long...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass on Southern State

A tractor-trailer smashed into the Southern State Parkway overpass at Exit 18 last week — yet another reminder of the dangers of driving on the parkway. The truck, headed west and driven by Jose De La Rosa-Martinez, struck the overpass at Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to Nassau County police. The crash caused traffic delays throughout the day between exits 18 and 19. All lanes reopened by 5 p.m.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute

Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY

