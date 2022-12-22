Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: Cafe Society in Omaha
Nestled inside an art house cinema in Omaha’s Dundee neighborhood is a wonderful place called Lola’s. Its owners were looking for something they were used to in New York, but couldn’t find in Omaha – a vibrant café where people could come any time of the day or night.
KETV.com
'We've been running into a lot': Advice to prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Thursday was a busy day for plumbers and the repair jobs go beyond furnaces. It doesn't take much for your pipes to freeze when temps plunge this low. KETV NewsWatch 7 watched an expert at work and has advice to avoid a costly mess. Outside...
1011now.com
City Mission remembers homeless who have died on ‘Longest Night’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday is known as ‘The Longest Night of the Year’ and on this first night of winter when it especially feels like it, shelters around the country remember those who were homeless and died. Here in Lincoln, the People’s City Mission held a memorial,...
Omaha family moves into hotel after Legacy Crossing Apartments condemned
Days before Christmas, Jerrisha Rice, their girlfriend Haven and their 18-month-old son and dog are now packed into a small hotel room after Legacy Crossing Apartments were condemned.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
North Platte Telegraph
Got lights? Papillion couple sets a high bar for holiday exterior illumination
PAPILLION -- Ann and Frank Giandinoto of Papillion love decorating for the holidays. They start on Christmas at the end of October and need to get everything packed away in time for Valentine's Day. Then comes St. Patrick Day, Easter and the Fourth of July. Halloween brings another extravaganza.
fox42kptm.com
Children's Hospital youth receive special visit from Santa clause
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Santa Clause came early for kids at the Children's Hospital this week. "His visit brought big smiles to all- and very surprised faces to many," Children's Hospital & Medical Center said. "We're grateful for those who are generous with their time and talents, like Santa, helping to make the holiday season special and fun for patients and their families."
Ralston threatened condemnation of apartment complex tied to Legacy Crossing
Fireside Village, owned and managed by the same companies as Legacy Crossing, has been a problem for the City of Ralston says City Administrator Rick Hoppe.
fox42kptm.com
"It was a special day," two young girls form bond during their battle against cancer
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Haylee and Keely, two young girls in Omaha celebrated a significant achievement this month- they both received their final chemotherapy treatment earlier this month. “It was a special day,” Haylee said. Haylee and Keely met each other two years ago at the Children's Hospital, but...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble
For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
WOWT
Friday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4th pediatric death among 5 dead
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
‘Nobody is standing up for Karly’: Family of Omaha house party shooting victim seeks justice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the murder of a young Omaha woman during a hail of gunfire at a house party was in court Thursday. Imhotep Davis, 25, was denied bond and will remain in jail until trial. Dealing with the tragedy doesn’t get any easier for Karly...
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans
NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
fox42kptm.com
PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos
OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
fox42kptm.com
City of Omaha and local homeless shelter prepare for freezing weather
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A winter storm is coming, city officials and non-profits are preparing for the winter blast. It’s cold outside but it’s about to get a whole lot colder because of the winter storm that's coming through Omaha and the metro Wednesday night.
KETV.com
KETV's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney share special holiday reading of 'The Night Before Christmas'
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney teamed up for a special reading of a holiday classic. Watch the video above to see their rendition of "The Night Before Christmas."
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
