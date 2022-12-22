ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food For Thought: Cafe Society in Omaha

Nestled inside an art house cinema in Omaha’s Dundee neighborhood is a wonderful place called Lola’s. Its owners were looking for something they were used to in New York, but couldn’t find in Omaha – a vibrant café where people could come any time of the day or night.
Children's Hospital youth receive special visit from Santa clause

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Santa Clause came early for kids at the Children's Hospital this week. "His visit brought big smiles to all- and very surprised faces to many," Children's Hospital & Medical Center said. "We're grateful for those who are generous with their time and talents, like Santa, helping to make the holiday season special and fun for patients and their families."
Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble

For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans

NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos

OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
