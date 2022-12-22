OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Santa Clause came early for kids at the Children's Hospital this week. "His visit brought big smiles to all- and very surprised faces to many," Children's Hospital & Medical Center said. "We're grateful for those who are generous with their time and talents, like Santa, helping to make the holiday season special and fun for patients and their families."

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO