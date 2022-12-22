Read full article on original website
'A Southern Times Square' returns to Market Common for New Year's Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular New Year's Eve event in Market Common is returning for 2022. "A Southern Times Square" is set for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event will feature live music by Charlotte-based Alternate Take Band, food beer and wine vendors...
Dog rescued from Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that escaped from a fenced yard Monday night was rescued from the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue helped the dog that somehow made it down a 30-foot cliff behind Grand Strand Airport.
3 Horry County teams set to compete in 41st Annual Beach Ball Classic
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The 41st Annual Beach Ball Classic kicked off Tuesday with 16 teams in two different brackets in this year's tournament. Juevol Myles, the J. Addison School Head Coach, said he is glad his team is finally getting to show their talent after being restricted for so long due to COVID-19.
Making the holidays green and bright with Grinding of the Greens in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas has come and gone but now you have to decide what to do with your Christmas tree. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority said they are encouraging people to take one extra step to make the holidays green and bright by recycling their trees after the season between Dec. 26 and Jan. 26.
Home fire displaces 2 in Surfside Beach, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are without a home tonight after a fire in Surfside Beach. At 6:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Bay Tree Lane in Surfside Beach. This fire is under control and will be under...
Blue ribbons being put up in North Myrtle Beach to honor sergeant killed in crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Blue ribbons will be put up around North Myrtle Beach Tuesday to honor a sergeant killed in a crash on New Year's Day 2021. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a 'shots fired' call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and hit a utility pole.
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
Power outages reported in Pee Dee
WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
7 displaced after Carolina Forest apartment fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after an apartment fire in Carolina Forest. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Crab Pond Court. As of 5:37 a.m., crews said the fire was under...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach but no one has claimed it. The ticket with PowerPlay was sold at the Refuel #51 at 6151 Hwy. 707 for the Monday, Dec. 26 drawing, lottery officials said. 17 - 41 -...
1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
Funeral plans announced for Horry County boy that died fighting rare brain cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Horry County boy who passed away on Christmas Eve after a brave fight with brain cancer. Jonah Burton, 8, recently celebrated his eighth birthday by becoming an honorary firefighter. He also received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer in October from the police department.
Missing Florence woman with schizophrenia found safe
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators found a woman who has been missing in Florence County since Monday night. Angela Hickson, 45, is safe and at home, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to her family, Hickson suffers from schizophrenia. Deputies thank the public for their assistance.
City of Georgetown to hold special election on December 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Georgetown is holding a special election on Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting for the election was held from...
Georgetown holds special election to fill council seat
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown held a special election Tuesday. The election was to fill the council seat vacated by Al Joseph. The two candidates on the ballot are Republican Kelley Ray Johnson and Democrat Tamika Williams Obeng. Tamika Williams Obeng won the race, according to...
East Carolina Wins Birmingham Bowl over Coastal Carolina
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The East Carolina Pirates claimed victory in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 53-29 on Tuesday night at Protective Stadium. Pirate signal-caller Holton Ahlers garnered 2022 Fred Sington TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Most Valuable Player honors after throwing for 300 yards and five...
Inmate found dead in cell at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An inmate was found unresponsive and determined to be dead in their cell at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday. An officer at the detention center found the inmate unresponsive around 4:45 a.m., according to a release. Staff medical personnel were alerted and life-saving...
