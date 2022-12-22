HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas has come and gone but now you have to decide what to do with your Christmas tree. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority said they are encouraging people to take one extra step to make the holidays green and bright by recycling their trees after the season between Dec. 26 and Jan. 26.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO