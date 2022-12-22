ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outgoing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reflects on trials, triumphs in office

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
OAKLAND -- At her final news conference Wednesday, outgoing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reflected on her eight years at the helm of one of the Bay Area's most enigmatic cities.

Outside the Oakland Mayor's office, there is a photo gallery of all the bearded, stern-faced men who have served in the past 168 years. The contrast with the current occupant couldn't be greater.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf CBS

It was fitting that her last press conference would be about a program for universal preschool access. As she comes to the end of her eight-year term, the Oakland native said her passion has always been about helping kids. She referenced them as she looked back on her time in office.

"You know, I always tell little kids who ask, 'What's it like being the mayor of Oakland?' it's the highest highs and lowest lows," Schaaf said. "There are moments of just unbelievable joy, like riding in that first Warriors' victory parade and seeing just the beauty of Oakland on full display. And there are moments of unbelievable tragedy and grief, like presiding over the Ghost Ship tragedy."

Her style was that of a practical progressive; vocal on social justice issues, but also determined to deal with real-world problems.

"And for me it was to fix the damn pot holes!" she exclaimed.

But there were other problems that have proven far more difficult to repair.

"As far as frustrations and disappointments? The homeless crisis is just a moral outrage," she said. "And I wouldn't be surprised if I continue to be an advocate at the state and federal level to truly make housing a right. It is a human right."

But she paid a price for her pragmatism.  On her very first day in office, Schaaf was awakened by protestors at her home, and she was later criticized for touring the city with police officers.

In her first five years, the homicide rate dropped. But later, as gun violence in the city swelled, Schaaf was stymied politically in her attempts to increase money for police.

"My other disappointment is I was able to budget for a police force of nearly 800 officers, but never actually able to reach that staffing number," she said.

Schaaf has also been a strong advocate for locating a ballpark for the A's at Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.  While controversial, she said she considers that an accomplishment that will one day be realized.

"I have every confidence that the A's and the new mayor, Sheng Thao, will get this deal done," she said. "I like to think that I'm leaving them with the bases loaded."

But as she prepares to leave office, with the city still facing tremendous problems, Oakland's 50th mayor was reluctant to evaluate her own performance.

"I know I put my heart and soul into serving my beloved hometown," she said.  "And it will be for others to decide whether that was a good job or not."

In January, Oakland will swear in a new mayor, the 51st in its history.

When Oakland Mayor Elect Thao takes over, she may find -- as Schaaf did -- that in a city like Oakland, some problems are just too big for one person to fix. No one can argue that Schaaf didn't try.

CBS San Francisco

