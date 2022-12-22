ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: AS Monaco Defender Details Who Is Harder to Defend Between Messi, Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe put on a show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France last Sunday, which the South American nation won in penalty kicks (4-2). AS Monaco and Chile international defender Guillermo Maripan has faced both players during his tenure with...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy