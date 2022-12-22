Read full article on original website
World Cup final referee reveals Lionel Messi thanks and Kylian Mbappe hug
The Polish official, 41, certainly had his hands full during Sunday's vintage final in Qatar, awarding three penalties and booking eight players before Argentina won in a shoot-out.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Lionel Messi 'wants to parade World Cup around PSG stadium but club is reluctant'
Lionel Messi is keen to show off the World Cup trophy around the Paris Saint-Germain stadium - but the club are worried about the backlash the gesture would receive, according to reports.
Ligue 1: AS Monaco Defender Details Who Is Harder to Defend Between Messi, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe put on a show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France last Sunday, which the South American nation won in penalty kicks (4-2). AS Monaco and Chile international defender Guillermo Maripan has faced both players during his tenure with...
