Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Snapmaker’s Christmas Sale sees massive discounts on 3-in-1 3D printers
If the past few months have been any indication, THIS is the age of creation. AI tools like Stable Diffusion, DALL• E 2, and ChatGPT are making creation incredibly easy for everyone, and it’s spurring a creator REVOLUTION. Joining this is Snapmaker, with its series of multi-capable modular machines that are capable of 3D printing, laser engraving/cutting, and CNC carving/cutting. Their Christmas Sale sees discounts as high as 40% on some of their flagship modular machines, which let you easily switch between 3D Printing, Laser Engraving/Cutting, CNC carving, and even 4 Axis CNC Machining. Aside from the Christmas discounts (which are on all the way till January 1st), there’s also a 3-hour Flash Sale with even more compelling discounts on the 23rd (from 7 am to 9:59 am PST). Go ahead and kickstart your creative journey! It’s literally never been easier!
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cellulose Nanocrystal PLA Bone Scaffolds, CraftBot and Zellerfeld
A team at Universite de Montpellier has managed to use a desktop Prusa Research 3D printer to make bone scaffolds using PLA and cellulose nano-crystals. Zellerfeld uses canny marketing to promote its desktop 3D printed shoes. CraftBot releases a new 3D printer.
yankodesign.com
This modular concrete stool blends contrasting elements in a brutalist package
Concrete is not something you’d immediately associate with flexibility and comfort, especially as applied to chairs and tables. The material is great for making outdoor furniture that remains rooted in place until they’re damaged beyond use and repair. They often have fixed forms, too, considering they’re not the easiest things to move or change anyway. That, however, means lost opportunity in shattering expectations and pushing the envelope of what you can do with the material. Fortunately, not everyone is easily intimidated by concrete’s rough demeanor, and this modular stool system demonstrates what’s possible when you start playing around with shapes, colors, and materials.
yankodesign.com
Imitating an Edison bulb, this flashlight radiates warm glow that’s subtle on the eye and super-helpful in the outdoor
Interior designers are swaying heavily in favor of warm lights. The inclination coupled with a desire for the retro has stirred the renascence of the Edison bulb. Foremost on every designer’s list to warm up an interior atmosphere, the bulb radiates a glow that’s subtle on the eye and shines with brilliance.
Print Magazine
Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena
PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
insideevs.com
Aptera Shares Design Update, Says It’s On Track To Start Production
Aptera is still looking for the funds necessary to begin production of its solar electric three-wheeler, which was shown in its production-intent form a few months back. The company recently shared an update on its vehicle in what it called the Delta phase and it also encouraged (more reliable) investors to consider putting their money into Aptera.
yankodesign.com
This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket
Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
voguebusiness.com
Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils 2023 brand lineup, the first to meet sustainability requirements
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has revealed its brand lineup for Autumn/Winter 2023, the first season where all brands must meet 18 minimum standards for sustainability in order to take part. The event, taking place on 31 January-3 February 2023, features 30...
hbsdealer.com
Simpson Strong-Tie concealed beam hanger for mass timber
Simpson Strong-Tie, the structural connectors and building solutions provider has introduced the ACBH, an aluminum concealed beam hanger designed for mass timber structures and engineered to support loads up to 20 kips (equivalent to 20,000 pounds of force. Designed to provide a concealed connection for fire performance and architectural aesthetics,...
3DPrint.com
TikTok’s Female 3D Printing Trailblazers on How to Get More Women into Tech
3D printing was once only seen as a technology reserved only for professionals. It was difficult and expensive to obtain a system before desktop 3D printers began proliferating at the start of the last decade. However, today, 3D printing is booming, and while we know that it is being used by nearly every major manufacturer in the world at some level, it is also extremely popular on TikTok.
yankodesign.com
This modern and minimal snaking seating system is inspired by German highways
How often do you pay attention to the seating system in your office cafeteria or any public space for that matter? Not very often, or to be honest not at all. And I don’t blame you, since the seating system seen these days are monotonous, uniform, and quite blah. There is simply no reason for them to grab our attention, or inspire us to compliment their aesthetics. But this is where the Autobahn Seating proves to be different. Created by designer Alexander Lotersztain in collaboration with the Australian brand Derlot, Autobahn Seating is a unique and modern seating system.
These powerful solar panels are as thin as a human hair
The new solar cells could turn almost any surface into a power generator. Melanie Gonick, MITThe panels generate 18 times more power-per-kilogram than traditional solar technology.
Yamaha Engine Components To Be Made From Lighter, More Recyclable Wood Fibers
Yamaha will use CNF engine components in its personal watercraft starting in 2024 but is looking to expand to motorcycles as well.
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
New advances in 3D Printing that may transform the way live
Technology as a whole has advanced rapidly throughout the last few decades. This has opened the doors to faster change and more efficient progress for us as a people. This has caused an acceleration of the rate of change of the way we live. 3D Printing, also known as additive manufacturing or rapid prototyping, has become one of these new technologies set to transform the way we live. Since the first patent was filed in the 1980s, 3D printing is used and has impacted many modern industries, such as the global fashion, manufacturing, and food industry. 3D printing has also proved to be very beneficial in education, and most recent, in construction.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable floating home is built using cork and timber
Based in Rotterdam, architecture firm Studio RAP designed a sustainable floating home, quite appropriately named ‘The Float’. Built primarily from cork and timber, the interiors feature a soft and zen atmosphere owing to the use of exposed wood, while the solid cork exteriors allow the home to effortlessly merge with its surroundings.
globalspec.com
A sticky solution to producing power with double-sided tape
Schematic of the tape-based TENG. Source: ACS Omega, 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.2c05457. Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs), which produce power by electrostatic charges through the friction of two surfaces with different materials, are promising candidates for small-scale energy harvesters. A simplified approach to the fabrication of such devices, based on the use of conventional double-sided tape and a metalized polyester film, has been advanced by researchers from Materials Sciences LLC (Pennsylvania) and the University of Alabama.
Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed. Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement. But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields...
Comments / 0