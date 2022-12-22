Technology as a whole has advanced rapidly throughout the last few decades. This has opened the doors to faster change and more efficient progress for us as a people. This has caused an acceleration of the rate of change of the way we live. 3D Printing, also known as additive manufacturing or rapid prototyping, has become one of these new technologies set to transform the way we live. Since the first patent was filed in the 1980s, 3D printing is used and has impacted many modern industries, such as the global fashion, manufacturing, and food industry. 3D printing has also proved to be very beneficial in education, and most recent, in construction.

