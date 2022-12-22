ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NESN

Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheHeat

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton heard Wally Szczerbiak’s “wannabe All-Star” comment and took it personally. After being listed as questionable with a sore wrist, he capped off a career-high 43 points with a game-winner on Friday night against the Miami Heat, handing them their second consecutive loss.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jaylen Brown, Naz Reid get heated after Celtics star’s and-1 on Timberwolves big man

Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.

