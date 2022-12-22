Read full article on original website
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Timberwolves: Boston Adheres to Formula Needed to Raise Banner 18 to TD Garden Rafters
Friday night, the Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak with a 121-109 win over the Timberwolves for their first victory since returning home to TD Garden. Boston struggled to find its rhythm from beyond the arc, finishing 13/46 (28.3 percent), but didn't allow that to take away from its ...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton heard Wally Szczerbiak’s “wannabe All-Star” comment and took it personally. After being listed as questionable with a sore wrist, he capped off a career-high 43 points with a game-winner on Friday night against the Miami Heat, handing them their second consecutive loss.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Opens up After Team Got Booed in Loss vs. Pacers
The Boston Celtics' recent funk continued Wednesday night. Boston welcomed the Indiana Pacers to town looking to snap its two-game losing streak, but it instead extended to three games after losing 117-112 to Indiana at TD Garden. The Celtics started flat -- losing the first quarter 42-22 -- ...
Report: Indiana Pacers potential trade suitor for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins
Multiple reports have linked the Indiana Pacers to the Atlanta Hawks forward
VIDEO: Jaylen Brown, Naz Reid get heated after Celtics star’s and-1 on Timberwolves big man
Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
