ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 injured in Raleigh gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station involving two victims who were injured on Saturday. Officers responded to the shooting at 1:39 p.m. on Raleigh Millington Road and Saint Elmo Road at the AAA Food Mart and Vapes gas station, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man detained after one shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD responds to 147 crashes in 12 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc for thousands of travelers across the country and the slick roads left Memphis Police crisscrossing the city while responding to accidents. MPD told us over a 12 hour period, from 7 p.m. on December 22 through 7 a.m. on December 23, they responded to 147 collisions. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy