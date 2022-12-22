Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House, Redmond church open daytime warming shelter due to extreme cold
Shepherd's House Ministries teamed up with Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship to open a daytime warming shelter Thursday due to the bitterly cold temperatures.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm forcing blood drive cancellations at time when donations are slow
The winter storm is affecting blood donations in Oregon. The Red Cross on Friday canceled blood drives across the region. One of those was planned for the Bend Factory Stores after issues with the heating system. The cancellations come at a traditionally slow time for donations due to the holidays...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon Equestrian Trails gift wrapping fundraiser is back
With Christmas hours away, you may still be shopping and wrapping. But the elves are out at the Bend River Promenade wrapping gifts for donations to the Oregon Equestrian Trails. The nonprofit was formed in the 1970s and builds and maintains horse, bike and hiking trails on public lands across...
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine home damaged in Christmas Eve fire
A fire early Saturday morning north of La Pine caused significant damage to a home. The blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 56000 block of Gothard Way according to Chief Mike Supkis of the La Pine Rural Fire District. The cause of the fire was traced to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Off-grid residents haul their own water
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “This story...
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
KTVZ
Bitter cold hits High Desert, falls on the rise; OSU-Cascades closed; other closures, delays reported
Weeks before the numbing single-digit cold hit Central Oregon on Thursday, places like St. Charles and Mosaic Medical already were seeing a big uptick in injuries from falls on icy sidewalks and parking lots. But others are still enjoying the groomed ice at places like The Pavilion, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores
Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
City of Bend receives $150K Pacific Power grant to offer e-bike ‘instant rebates’ for low-income buyers
Bend city councilors gave the nod Wednesday evening to the city accepting a $150,000 mobility grant from Pacific Power to fund a rebate program to help low-income households purchase electric bicycles. The post City of Bend receives $150K Pacific Power grant to offer e-bike ‘instant rebates’ for low-income buyers appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Community invited to Redmond Fire virtual town hall
Redmond Fire and Rescue is asking the community to join them for a virtual town hall to discuss the services they provide. Here is more from Redmond Fire:. RF&R has contracted with a consultant to provide a Strategic Plan. This study will help to guide the District’s efforts on your behalf for the next five years.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless
A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Some Alaska Airlines Redmond flights canceled due to Seattle, Portland ice
Alaska Airlines announced Friday morning it was canceling flights out of Portland International Airport and Sea-Tac International Airport until noon due to the winter storm hitting the region. The cancellations affected some flights at Redmond Municipal Airport. But as of 2 p.m., there were no cancellations or delays reported between...
KTVZ
Hundreds of flights canceled at PDX, Sea-Tac due to ice storm; impacts evident at Redmond Airport
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Traveling is a great way to catch up with family and friends during the holiday season. But this year, weather woes across the region and nation have made for thousands of canceled or delayed flights, so it's been an even bigger challenge than usual. Bobby...
Highway 20 reopens east of Sisters after serious-injury crash
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters for over three hours, authorities said. The post Highway 20 reopens east of Sisters after serious-injury crash appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ We found her! Meet the Centennial Logger’s mystery costume designer
There is no doubt you’ve driven by him, looking to see what crazy outfit he’s sporting this year. We’re talking about the Centennial Logger, that piece of roundabout art on SW Reed Market Road that honors history and captures the quirkiness of Bend. But the identity of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Illegal marijuana grow op near Sunriver shut down; 3 arrested
The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team shut down an alleged illegal marijuana grow op at a Sunriver-area home, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The operation was allegedly delivering marijuana within Central Oregon. DCSO said the case started due to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: The Liberty Theatre in La Grande
Several years ago, some local folks took it upon themselves to save and renovate the old Tower Theater in Bend. It is now an anchor of performing arts in the region. Well, some folks in northeastern Oregon have a similar project gaining steam — the Liberty Theatre renovation in La Grande.
Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured
An apparent injury crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities said. The post Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured appeared first on KTVZ.
