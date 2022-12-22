ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its long-awaited, full report on Thursday night. The committee’s eight-chapter, 845-page report described the “multi-part plan” by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, The Associated Press reported....
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 committee will 'scrub' evidence before final report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Jan. 6 committee will have to "scrub" some evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House next year. In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Schiff discussed the activities of the House Jan. 6 committee, on which he sits. CNN host Dana Bash reminded Schiff that Ohio Republican Jim Jordan will be made head of the Judiciary Committee in a few months and has promised to go through all the evidence left out of the final report. Asking if all evidence will be made public, Schiff insisted there will be transparency — to a point.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case

Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and were still inside more than an hour later.A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, lawyers spoke behind closed doors.It...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

MORE Classified Docs Reportedly Found in Trump’s Storage Unit

A search of Donald Trump’s storage unit reportedly turned up at least two documents marked “classified” after a federal judge asked the former president’s team to be absolutely sure they were complying with a grand jury subpoena to produce all classified materials in his possession. The judge’s request prompted Trump’s lawyers to hire an outside team to scour Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower in New York, and the storage unit in West Palm Beach, The Washington Post reports. Items found in the storage unit were immediately handed over to the FBI, the Post added, citing sources familiar with the matter. The discovery reveals that Mar-a-Lago wasn’t the only place Trump allegedly stashed classified material after his presidency. It also suggests Trump’s team did not fully comply with the grand subpoena when it was issued in May. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung insisted to the Post that he and his attorneys “continue to be cooperative and transparent” in the face of the Justice Department’s “unwarranted attack” on Trump.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy