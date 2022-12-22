Read full article on original website
Related
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Democrats block potential release of documents on FBI's secret forms used to strip gun rights
House Democrats vetoed a resolution demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland turn over records related to the FBI's usage of previously secret forms that waived away the gun rights of Americans.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Mar-a-Lago guests were partying and taking dips in the pool only 60 feet away from classified docs, per new New York Times investigation
According to The New York Times, Trump hosted 50 political events in the first 19 months after leaving office with classified documents vulnerable.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
‘That Is Incorrect’: Special Counsel Swats Down Claim by Donald Trump’s Lawyers That Rudy Giuliani Case Empowers Judge in Mar-a-Lago Probe
After facing a brutal reception before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for former President Donald Trump tried to salvage a lower court’s ruling gumming up the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation of records seized at Mar-a-Lago by pointing to the case of his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Sen. Susan Collins pressed Ivanka Trump to convince Donald Trump to stop Jan. 6 riot, new transcripts reveal
The 18-second call from Sen. Susan Collins was one of a few calls that Ivanka Trump received on January 6, 2021.
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 -- years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited -- were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee investigated four Texas conservative figures, transcripts reveal
The figures, who include leaders of right-wing groups and political allies of the Trump White House, largely pleaded the Fifth Amendment to questions about the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jan. 6 committee releases final report
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its long-awaited, full report on Thursday night. The committee’s eight-chapter, 845-page report described the “multi-part plan” by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, The Associated Press reported....
James Baker, Twitter lawyer fired by Elon Musk, played key role in FBI's Trump-Russia collusion probe
Twitter's now-fired Deputy General Counsel James Baker, has a long history of facing allegations of anti-Trump, pro-Democratic bias in the public and private sectors.
Washington Examiner
Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 committee will 'scrub' evidence before final report
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Jan. 6 committee will have to "scrub" some evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House next year. In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Schiff discussed the activities of the House Jan. 6 committee, on which he sits. CNN host Dana Bash reminded Schiff that Ohio Republican Jim Jordan will be made head of the Judiciary Committee in a few months and has promised to go through all the evidence left out of the final report. Asking if all evidence will be made public, Schiff insisted there will be transparency — to a point.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and were still inside more than an hour later.A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, lawyers spoke behind closed doors.It...
Jan. 6 report committee releases 34 transcripts of witnesses who pleaded the Fifth
The release comes ahead of the full committee report publication expected Thursday.
MORE Classified Docs Reportedly Found in Trump’s Storage Unit
A search of Donald Trump’s storage unit reportedly turned up at least two documents marked “classified” after a federal judge asked the former president’s team to be absolutely sure they were complying with a grand jury subpoena to produce all classified materials in his possession. The judge’s request prompted Trump’s lawyers to hire an outside team to scour Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower in New York, and the storage unit in West Palm Beach, The Washington Post reports. Items found in the storage unit were immediately handed over to the FBI, the Post added, citing sources familiar with the matter. The discovery reveals that Mar-a-Lago wasn’t the only place Trump allegedly stashed classified material after his presidency. It also suggests Trump’s team did not fully comply with the grand subpoena when it was issued in May. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung insisted to the Post that he and his attorneys “continue to be cooperative and transparent” in the face of the Justice Department’s “unwarranted attack” on Trump.
Michael Flynn appears before Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is appearing Thursday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Jan. 6 transcripts reveal new details on how Pa. Republicans tried to help Trump stay in the White House
Hundreds of pages of deposition transcripts released Wednesday by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack offered new insights into the roles Pennsylvania Republicans played in aiding President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The transcripts show that Mike Roman, a Kensington native and one of...
Florida appeals court directs Flynn to testify before Fulton grand jury
A Florida appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way for Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser, to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury later this week.
Jan. 6 report says Trump floated plan for 10,000 troops to protect him - recap of findings
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly-anticipated final report. Read it here.
Comments / 0