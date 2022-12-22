Read full article on original website
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United
Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes
Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Overtime was required before Chardon could trip Eastlake North
Overtime was winning time for Chardon as it spilled Eastlake North 67-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. The last time Chardon and Eastlake North played in a 79-67 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
Macedonia Nordonia's convoy passes Warren Champion
Macedonia Nordonia pushed past Warren Champion for a 55-42 win in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Recently on December 16, Warren Champion squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Wickliffe ends the party for Cleveland St. Martin de Porres
Wickliffe turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 16, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
East Palestine outlasts Campbell Memorial
East Palestine charged Campbell Memorial and collected a 45-35 victory on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. For more, click here.
Youngstown Valley Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Youngstown East
Youngstown Valley Christian didn't flinch, finally repelling Youngstown East 20-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Youngstown East faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 16 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. Click here for a recap.
Taking care of business: New Cumberland Oak Glen scores early, often in pounding of East Liverpool Beaver Local
New Cumberland Oak Glen tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave New Cumberland Oak Glen a 25-10 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.
Leading money-winning jockey suspended at racino
The jockey who's the leading money winner during the current meet at Austintown's Mahoning Valley Race Course has been suspended for 30 days for his lack of effort during a race in November.
Local restaurateur passes away at 62
He was born Richard Alberini, Jr. but everyone called him Chookie.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Akron
Akron might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Akron.
South Range basketball coach placed on administrative leave
The South Range boys basketball coach Will Klucinec has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's superintendent Bethany Carlson and the Board of Education president, Brian Bagwell. One basketball game this week was postponed, but no official reason has been given for the leave. Klucinec has been the...
Winter Blitz Brewfest scheduled in locker rooms at Tom Benson Stadium
CANTON, Ohio – The Hall of Fame Village has scheduled a beer fest on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Winter Blitz Brewfest at Hall of Fame Village is set for 3 to 7 p.m. It is slated to be held in the locker rooms within Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Browns kick off for one of coldest home games ever
At kickoff, the real temperature will be 5 degrees. The wind chill, especially in the stadium off the lake, will make it feel like -20 degrees.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown
A portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked Thursday afternoon, but it has since reopened.
