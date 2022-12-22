ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pritch
2d ago

Oh no, tax revenue is down! Nothing could be worse. The whole system is still corrupt, it's still all about money for the state. Why can't I grow just for fun if I want without the threat of being arrested? Money, that's why. I still grow outdoors for fun but it's a risk. I don't make a penny from it, I do it for fun.....The government is all about money not what's right.

Ryan Lee
2d ago

.WA State officials are fn pathetic. There over taxing pushes alcohol,cannabis,gas and alot of retail to either Oregon or private markets..They over tax cannabis and put a fn pointless [shoot yourself in the foot] law of limiting sales to 1oz a day..lol..Meanwhile nit allowing sports/online gambling! There basically doing the worst possible job of bringing tax revenue to our state and therefore keeping bot small and large businesses from opening aswell as keeping major companies from opening any kind of stores,corporate offices, manufacturing plants etc...Legalize cannabis with nothing but sales tax and allow people to buy however the hell much they want..Take off all taxes on alchohol other than state tax..Lower state tax to 5% And last..Legalize all sports/online gambling at a minimum and actually consider allowing physical casinos..Make and save us Washatonions money..Quit fn paying urselfs while literally doing the worse job EVER of making it for us..Ya fn Dummies!

Stephanie Murdock
2d ago

Having to hand over ID to buy is a problem. I am 70 years old who do you think you are kidding. Drive down to California and no ID required.

