Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Brown University becomes first Ivy League school to ban 'caste oppression'
Brown University has updated its nondiscrimination policy to prohibit "caste oppression" in a first for an Ivy League institution.
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
khn.org
Hundreds of US Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
Researchers ‘shocked’ by college biology textbooks’ handling of climate change
Climate change may represent a crisis, but that isn’t how college biology textbooks depict it, according to a new study. The amount of textbook real estate devoted to climate change has continually expanded since the 1990s, according to the paper from researchers at North Carolina State University, published Wednesday in PLOS. But since then, the material has…
Action News Jax
Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland
MADRID — (AP) — Spain's lower house of Parliament Thursday passed a law that allows people over 16 years of age to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision. Under the Spanish law, drawn up by the center-left coalition government, minors ages 12and 13 will need...
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
How 2022 Became the Year Trans Hate Went Mainstream
It was 2014, and Gavin Grimm had just told his mom that he was transgender. Gavin was almost 15, and about to start his sophomore year at a Gloucester County high school in Virginia. Before school began, he went with his mom to ask the school’s administration if he could use the boy’s restroom. Initially, the school allowed it.
US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win
The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight. The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. In a speech Wednesday night on the Senate floor, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), called the bill a fitting way to cap off 2022, which marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law that promoted gender equity in sports.
POLITICO
Keeping the California dream alive under Biden
CALIFORNIA DREAMS ON — Now that there's a Democrat in the White House, California can relax — so the thinking went. The Golden State branded itself as a bulwark against the Trump administration's rollbacks of climate and environmental policies, and state politicians took former President Donald Trump's attacks on California as hay-making opportunities.
Comments / 3