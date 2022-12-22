ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland

MADRID — (AP) — Spain's lower house of Parliament Thursday passed a law that allows people over 16 years of age to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision. Under the Spanish law, drawn up by the center-left coalition government, minors ages 12and 13 will need...
Action News Jax

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
ILLINOIS STATE
Vice

How 2022 Became the Year Trans Hate Went Mainstream

It was 2014, and Gavin Grimm had just told his mom that he was transgender. Gavin was almost 15, and about to start his sophomore year at a Gloucester County high school in Virginia. Before school began, he went with his mom to ask the school’s administration if he could use the boy’s restroom. Initially, the school allowed it.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight. The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. In a speech Wednesday night on the Senate floor, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), called the bill a fitting way to cap off 2022, which marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law that promoted gender equity in sports.
POLITICO

Keeping the California dream alive under Biden

CALIFORNIA DREAMS ON — Now that there's a Democrat in the White House, California can relax — so the thinking went. The Golden State branded itself as a bulwark against the Trump administration's rollbacks of climate and environmental policies, and state politicians took former President Donald Trump's attacks on California as hay-making opportunities.
CALIFORNIA STATE

