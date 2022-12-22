‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of “Super Sized Salon” and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, died Sunday in Las Vegas, her company announced. She was 37.

Lopez’s company released a statement on social media about Lopez, who starred on the WeTV series this year.

No cause of death or other details were given by the company.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the Legendary Jamie Lopez,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

Babydoll Beauty Couture, which touted itself as “the world’s first plus-size salon,” was the setting for the show that premiered in July, CNN reported.

“Super Sized Salon” followed Lopez at the beauty salon she founded after facing discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized, according to Deadline.

Lopez discussed her weight struggles during the series, CNN reported. She learned to walk after losing 400 pounds and said at one point that she weighed 846 pounds.

In a statement on Instagram, WeTV expressed its condolences.

“We are saddened to hear the news of the sudden passing of Jamie Lopez,” the statement read. “Jamie’s passion to create a safe and welcoming environment for all women at Babydoll Beauty Couture will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

