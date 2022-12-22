Read full article on original website
Georgia voters flex their political muscles like never before in 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a year when Georgia’s campaigns were dotted by occasional pop-ups from Hollywood (Oprah Winfrey), legal (Gloria Allred) and national political (Barack and Michelle Obama, Mike Pence and Donald Trump) celebrities, 2022 belonged to Georgia voters, who broke virtually every early voting number on record and cast more absentee ballots than ever before.
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
Metro Atlanta tenants deal with aftermath of busted pipes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frigid temperatures are leading to frozen pipes and flooding across metro Atlanta. Some tenants at apartment complexes in our area are left cleaning up the mess left behind. Apartments flooding from burst pipes is a familiar sight for hundreds, possibly thousands, this holiday season.
Brookhaven MLK Day dinner to return to Lynwood Recreation Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven’s MLK Day dinner will return to the Lynwood Recreation Center after two years as an outdoors event at the Brookhaven MARTA station. The event will be Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. The Lynwood Community Center stands on the former site of the...
Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received. FULTON COUNTY. The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed...
Many in metro Atlanta still without running water after holiday freeze
JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – Thousands across north and central Georgia still do not have running water after the weekend freeze caused countless water main breaks. “Walked in the restaurant and they say they don’t have any water due to the water burst,” said Antoine Simpson, who was trying to eat dinner with his family in Jackson. “So, right now you look around there are a lot of places closed, so we just don’t have nothing to eat,” he said.
Zoo Atlanta expecting baby gorilla
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gorilla troop at Zoo Atlanta will be getting a new member in 2023!. Shalia, a 20-year-old female, is expecting a baby. The baby will be her second; she has another child at another organization, prior to her arrival at Zoo Atlanta in 2020.
College students eligible for discounted ‘Hadestown’ tickets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Broadway in Atlanta is offering special discounted tickets for Hadestown to college students. College students can bring their student ID to the Fox Theatre box office two hours before each performance to buy tickets for $30 apiece. The tickets are taken from the best available seating, and there is a two-ticket limit per person.
Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento makes emergency landing in Nashville
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville after an engine issue. Delta Flight 356 was in the air when the crew received the notification of the issue. The plane landed in Nashville without further incident and Delta sent another aircraft to pick up passengers and crew.
Lost bags, missed flights and cancellations plague Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather is starting to clear up, the mess at airports across the country is not. Lost bags, delayed flights and missed Christmases are just some of the woes at Atlanta’s airport as thousands of flights get canceled due to a freeze seen across the country.
Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?. A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of Metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
Metro Atlanta tenants face flooding days after pipes burst from holiday freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tenants across metro Atlanta are dealing with the aftermath of busted pipes and sub-zero temperatures. For one Decatur woman, the flooding hadn’t stopped as of early Tuesday afternoon. Now she’s trying to figure out where to turn next. What sounds and looks...
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta enjoys bubble bath
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The wintry weather didn’t stop one giant panda at Zoo Atlanta from having a good time!. Keepers at the zoo gave giant pandas Ya Lun and Xi Lun a bubble bath and a toy. Ya Lun took to the bath like a fish to water and Zoo Atlanta caught it all on camera.
Frozen pipe bursts keep plumbers busy as homeowners return to flooded homes
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who left town for the holiday weekend are returning home to busted water pipes, keeping plumbers busier than ever. Michael Casey has worked for Mr. Plumber for 10 years. He said the last 48 hours have been “crazy.” He was repairing a minor leak in the basement of a home in Marietta when Atlanta News First caught up with him on Monday.
DeKalb Community Policing Unit hosts winter clothing drive Dec. 29
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department’s Community Policing Unit will hold its 3rd Annual Winter Clothing Drive Dec. 29. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29, the unit’s trailer will be posted outside the DeKalb County Police Headquarters to gather donations. The department is looking for clothing such as new coats, footwear and socks.
FBI warns Peach Bowl ticket holders about scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI has warned fans looking for last-minute Peach Bowl tickets about ticket scams. One ticket broker says the lowest price for a standing-room-only ticket for this weekend’s Peach Bowl is $252 and a ticket to the National Championship can cost $3,000!. FBI...
