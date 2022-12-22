Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off.
Golden Knights' First Line Shines in 5-4 SO Win over St. Louis
Vegas Golden Knights forwards Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio and Mark Stone combined for nine points in Friday's win.
Citrus County Chronicle
Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Amadio's stay in the Vegas Golden Knights' top line will end once Jack Eichel returns from a lower-body injury. He has made the most of his opportunity. That line of Amadio, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone flourished for the second game in a row...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pastrnak and Ullmark lead Bruins past struggling Devils, 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Islanders 5, Panthers 1
ELMONT, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers will look to get healthy and hit the rest button during the holiday break after suffering a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday. With the loss, Florida fell to 15-16-4 in the standings. "It's going to be huge,"...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions get run over, miss chance to move into playoff spot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offense was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild card spot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip. “We got it done tonight,” Kuzma said. “We played good tonight. … I put my heart out there every night. I come ready to play. I have something to prove to myself every single night."
WSOC Charlotte
Raiders lose Chandler Jones to elbow injury vs. Steelers
Chandler Jones left Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end sustained an elbow injury in the second half during a collision while rushing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. He left the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
Sources: Suns' Devin Booker (groin) set to return vs. Nuggets
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker (groin) is set to return after a 3-game absence against the Nuggets on Sunday.
Comments / 0