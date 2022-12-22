ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United

Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes

Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Macedonia Nordonia's convoy passes Warren Champion

Macedonia Nordonia pushed past Warren Champion for a 55-42 win in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Recently on December 16, Warren Champion squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
MACEDONIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellaire imposes its will on Shadyside

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellaire put away Shadyside 57-12 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 23-6 lead over Shadyside.
BELLAIRE, OH
ysnlive.com

MASSUCCI GOES OFF TO HELP HOWLAND HOLD BACK HARDING

HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It was a fierce backyard rivalry out in Howland as the host Lady Tigers held off a Warren Harding comeback to get the 43-39 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament. Despite a strong first quarter, Harding could not get...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

South Range basketball coach placed on administrative leave

The South Range boys basketball coach Will Klucinec has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's superintendent Bethany Carlson and the Board of Education president, Brian Bagwell. One basketball game this week was postponed, but no official reason has been given for the leave. Klucinec has been the...
CANFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio winter storm watch

Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy