ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania's next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Post Register

State argues part of Oregon gun measure should take effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to keep in place or lift his order blocking part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, an...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

University of Idaho Professor sues TikTok user

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A TikTok sleuth from Texas is being sued by a Professor from the University of Idaho. The TikTok sleuth, Ashley Guillard, has made dozens of videos alleging Professor Rebecca Scofield is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

A look at the weather if you are traveling south

Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you're planning to travel south here is a look at what you can expect from the weather this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Mountain Home should expect lows down to 12 degrees and highs up to the low 40's this weekend. There is a 50% chance of snow on Friday, it should be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Freezing Rain into Christmas and heavy mountain snow this Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight as we head into Christmas Sunday. SE Oregon and portions of SW Idaho are expected to see the mix/freezing rain this evening, as a Pacific storm sends wave after wave of moisture and precipitation.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Snow falling across southwest Idaho today

BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Slick driving conditions reported

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Snowy and slick surfaces are being reported across the valley. The flying wye at the I-84 is reporting potentially icy and slick surfaces, use caution and reduce speed while traveling. To stay up to date on travel conditions you can always reference 511 Idaho. Our...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping charge

Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police arrested a California man on several charges, including 1st degree kidnapping. On Friday morning, dispatchers received a text-to-911 message from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will. Dispatchers communicated with the victim via text and...
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy