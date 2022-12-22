Read full article on original website
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Is ‘Babylon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire, it won’t be long before you can experience Babylon for yourself. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the period comedy-drama, which takes place in the 1920s, follows the rise and fall of its characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films. The movie has received positive reviews, scoring a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 23 reviews.
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
New SYFY Series The Ark Gets First Trailer
Filmmakers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner have solidified themselves as impressive storytellers in the world of science fiction, with Devlin having delivered films like Stargate and Independence Day while Glassner has brought TV series like The Outer Limits and Stargate SG-1 to life, with the pair having collaborated on the all-new SYFY series The Ark. As one could expect, the collaboration between the two has resulted in an ambitious experience which unfolds in the not-too-distant future and tackles themes that are both otherworldly and incredibly human. You can check out the first trailer for The Ark below before the series premieres on SYFY in February.
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
Spy x Family Releases Poster for Season One Finale
Spy x Family has officially brought its first season to an end with the anime's newest episode, and the series is celebrating in style with an intense new poster teasing what went down in the big finale! The first half of the anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series kicked off earlier this Spring with the super spy Twilight needing to form a fake family in order for a slim chance of getting close to a new political target, but now it's all finally come to a head with the final episodes of the second half of the season airing through the Fall.
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Star Minnie Driver Wants to Recast the Conversation About Henry Cavill
Minnie Driver may be joining the world of “The Witcher” at a time of fan upset, but she’s not concerned. Drive will be seen Christmas Day in the four-episode prequel to the Netflix series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” as Seanchaí, a shapeshifting, time-traveling storyteller. The character may also pop up in future seasons of the main “Witcher” universe, with Season 3 starring Henry Cavill for the last time before Liam Hemsworth replaces him. But Driver doesn’t understand all the uproar about the recasting. “We come from this tradition of ‘Doctor Who’ where the Doctor regenerates,” Driver pointed out to EW in a...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
M3GAN: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
M3GAN is the latest entry into the creepy doll genre, following in the footsteps of Annabelle.
It Starts On The Page: Read The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part I Finale Script “The Massacre At Hawkins Lab”
Matt and Ross Duffer took inspiration for their massively popular Stranger Things from conspiracy theories about the Montauk Project, an alleged operation run by the U.S. government to run experiments on children that included mind control and time travel, for the purposes of psychological warfare. The fourth season was released on Netflix this summer, with the first seven episodes dropping May 27. The season concluded with the final two episodes July 1, setting up for Stranger Things 5, which will bring the series to a close. The seventh episode of Stranger Things 4, titled “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” is the...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
Nintendo Switch Holiday Event Reveals Surprise Stealth Release
This week, Nintendo has been hosting a special House of Indies holiday event, which has seen multiple reveals. Some games have also gotten an immediate release on Nintendo Switch, giving users the chance to check out something completely new that same day! On the third day, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on Sail Forth, the latest game from developer Festive Vector. The title is available on the Switch eShop right now, but it's worth noting that the game has also released on a whole bunch of other platforms, including PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.
Zoe Saldana Teases Emotional Farewell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Exclusive)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the end of the road for this iteration of the Marvel team, and star Zoe Saldaña is emotional at the thought. Saldaña is on the marketing train for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, as the first reactions to the Avatar sequel make their way online. There is a lot of anticipation for both Avatar: The Way of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but what's at the top of mind for Marvel fans is director James Gunn's farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Melissa Barrera Teases ‘Scream VI’: ‘It’s Potentially A Hundred Times Gorier’
For more than 20 years, Kevin Williamson’s Scream franchise has struck fear into viewers around the world. As the series enters its sixth chapter, the team behind the film believes it is ready to up the ante. “With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very...
