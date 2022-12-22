ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A Well-Rounded Group of Pro Bowlers

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYvOg_0jqtEYM900

Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons and Morgan Cox will represent the offense, defense and special teams, respectively, among the NFL's best players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – If there was an actual Pro Bowl this season, the Tennessee Titans would have a chance to play complementary football.

Three Titans were named Pro Bowlers on Wednesday, one – running back Derrick Henry – from the offense, one – defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons – from the defense, and one – long snapper Morgan Cox – from special teams.

Players and coaches often talk about the importance of complementary football, which is the idea all three of those units work together. The last time Tennessee had at least one player from each named to the Pro Bowl was 2019, when Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (offense), defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (defense) and punter Brett Kern (special teams) went.

According to the team, four others, including at least one from each of the three units, were named alternates and could be added to replace injured players or those who can’t take part because they are preparing to play in the Super Bowl. They are center Ben Jones (offense), safety Kevin Byard (defense) and linebacker Dylan Cole and punter Ryan Stonehouse (special teams).

Henry is in the Pro Bowl for the third time. He also made it in 2019 and 2020 when he won back-to-back rushing titles.

Currently, he is second with 1,303 rushing yards and is tied for third with 12 rushing touchdowns. Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs has run for 1,495 yards, and Detroit’s Jamaal Williams (14) and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (13) have more rushing touchdowns.

Simmons is the only Titans player named a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive year. He went for the first time in 2021.

Cox made it four times as a member of the Baltimore Ravens (2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020). This is his first selection as a member of the Titans.

Henry and Stonehouse led the AFC in fan voting at their respective positions, but Stonehouse ultimately lost out to Kansas City’s Tommy Townsend.

The selection of 88 Pro Bowl players – 44 from each conference – was determined by votes of players, coaches and fans, all three of which counted equally. Players and coaches will vote on Dec. 16.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a replacement for the traditional Pro Bowl, will be a weeklong celebration in Las Vegas capped by a flag football game on Feb. 5, 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

Ronnie Hillman, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, died on Wednesday following an intense battle with cancer. The late NFL athlete was just 31 years old. The New York Post reports Ronnie Hillman passed away to due a fight with liver cancer. His family issued a heartfelt statement. They said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
New York Post

Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition

You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning.  All right. All true. All fair.  But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history.  Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Daniel Snyder gets huge offers for Washington Commanders

When embattled team owner Daniel Snyder began preliminary work to sell the Washington Commanders, some NFL insiders hatched a theory. They believed that Snyder had set his reported asking price so high, $7 billion, that he could later stand down and refuse to sell, saying he’d not gotten the price he wanted. That would then force a vote by NFL team owners to make him sell the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach

Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. Here were Saban's thoughts on the matter... quote:. "I really appreciate Deion and Charles Kelly both in terms of trying to finish the right way," Saban said, per Mike...
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments

Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OXFORD, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy