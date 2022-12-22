A Well-Rounded Group of Pro Bowlers

Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons and Morgan Cox will represent the offense, defense and special teams, respectively, among the NFL's best players.

NASHVILLE – If there was an actual Pro Bowl this season, the Tennessee Titans would have a chance to play complementary football.

Three Titans were named Pro Bowlers on Wednesday, one – running back Derrick Henry – from the offense, one – defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons – from the defense, and one – long snapper Morgan Cox – from special teams.

Players and coaches often talk about the importance of complementary football, which is the idea all three of those units work together. The last time Tennessee had at least one player from each named to the Pro Bowl was 2019, when Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (offense), defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (defense) and punter Brett Kern (special teams) went.

According to the team, four others, including at least one from each of the three units, were named alternates and could be added to replace injured players or those who can’t take part because they are preparing to play in the Super Bowl. They are center Ben Jones (offense), safety Kevin Byard (defense) and linebacker Dylan Cole and punter Ryan Stonehouse (special teams).

Henry is in the Pro Bowl for the third time. He also made it in 2019 and 2020 when he won back-to-back rushing titles.

Currently, he is second with 1,303 rushing yards and is tied for third with 12 rushing touchdowns. Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs has run for 1,495 yards, and Detroit’s Jamaal Williams (14) and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (13) have more rushing touchdowns.

Simmons is the only Titans player named a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive year. He went for the first time in 2021.

Cox made it four times as a member of the Baltimore Ravens (2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020). This is his first selection as a member of the Titans.

Henry and Stonehouse led the AFC in fan voting at their respective positions, but Stonehouse ultimately lost out to Kansas City’s Tommy Townsend.

The selection of 88 Pro Bowl players – 44 from each conference – was determined by votes of players, coaches and fans, all three of which counted equally. Players and coaches will vote on Dec. 16.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a replacement for the traditional Pro Bowl, will be a weeklong celebration in Las Vegas capped by a flag football game on Feb. 5, 2023.