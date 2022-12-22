Live Mountainside in this Luxurious, On-the-Market Clarkesville Cabin

Sales of vacation homes have risen in recent years as more people are escaping the cities while still working from home full-time. In areas of Georgia, particularly in the North Georgia Mountains, this has led to a thriving housing market that shows no signs of slowing down as we head into 2023.

In addition to its astonishing views and proximity to major metro areas like Atlanta and Greenville, SC, mountain towns like Clarkesville have become progressively more popular in the second home market. With plenty of perks such as local hiking trails, scenic waterfalls, and the “small town” feel, Clarkesville is an increasingly attractive destination for homebuyers seeking investment properties and vacation homes.

Perched mountainside on 81+ acres of private property overlooking spectacular, stacked mountain and scenic views, and located just 4 miles from major marinas on Lake Burton, this newly constructed luxury cabin in Clarkesville is an absolute must see for those in the market for a second home away from it all.

Built in 2021, this luxurious home boasts 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a large bunkroom, perfect for hosting the holidays or large groups of family and friends. The home’s interior features a spacious, open floor plan with a dine-in kitchen that includes custom barnwood cabinetry, concrete countertops, a Kitchenaid range, a Sub Zero refrigerator, and a large walk-in pantry.

Connected to the kitchen is the home’s cozy living room, which features reclaimed heart pine flooring, barnwood walls, a masonry stone fireplace and 3 sets of French doors leading out to a covered porch with breathtaking views.

Upstairs, the private owner’s suite offers a wall of windows showcasing the sweeping mountain views, 2 generously sized walk-in closets, and a private bathroom with double vanities and a tiled shower. The upstairs floor also leads to a lofted bunk room with its own full bath, offering ample space for accommodating extra guests.

A detached, 1 and half car garage is located just behind the house, allowing for extra storage space and covering for vehicles. The beautiful 81+ acre property offers a mix of open fields, woodlands, creeks and multiple knolls with scenic overlooks, along with 3 miles of cleared trails running throughout large enough for four-wheelers or side-by-sides.

Conveniently located only an hour and a half drive from major metro cities like Atlanta and Greenville, SC, and a short distance from Lake Burton and the North Georgia mountains, this Clarkesville cabin boasts the best of both worlds with its acreage and luxurious interior appointments.

Listed by Jennifer Kyle and Leigh Barnett with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 1287 Kelly Mountain Road, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

