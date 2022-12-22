Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township. It was caused by an accident on Route 14, according to the county’s EMA director. Power is not expected to be restored until possibly Saturday afternoon.
New deputy chief appointed in Mercer County
There's a new deputy chief of police in Hermitage after the former deputy was appointed chief.
WYTV.com
Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike O’Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he’s accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
Local sheriff’s office awarded $100K for crime scene training, equipment
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that 13 Ohio law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.
WYTV.com
Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite parking bans and many businesses and churches canceling services, one local concert went on as planned Friday night. At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place. When we stopped by around 5:30 p.m., The Goners, a band made...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
whbc.com
Edison, AEP Dealing With Storm Outages
A contractor for Duke Energy removes a damaged transformer as work continues to restore power to some of the nearly 20,000 without electricity in Terre Haute, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) 50,000 power customers were in the dark and cold across the First Energy and AEP Ohio...
WYTV.com
Body-cam release shows officers save girl in Struthers fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night. The fire sent one man to the hospital with serious burns. The footage above shows two patrolmen quickly finding a 12-year-old girl in an upstairs window screaming...
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
whbc.com
Stark Gas Prices Reverse Downward Trend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gas prices were up between Thursday morning and Friday in Stark County. They’re up an average 10-cents in Friday morning’s AAA survey to $2.85. GasBuddy has price-leading stations around the county bumping the price up to $2.99.9.
Historical buildings to get facelift with help of tax credit
Numerous buildings in the Valley can expect to see some updates as recipients of a historic preservation tax credit.
WYTV.com
Some McDonald’s accepting donated winter items
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKN) – Some local McDonald’s are making sure our neighbors stay warm this winter. The location on Belmont Avenue is one of 17 where you can drop off new or gently used coats, boots, sleeping bags, hats and gloves. Those donations will go to the...
Local councilman charged, accused of pulling gun
John Baryak, 73, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
WYTV.com
Local tow trucks rescue stuck drivers
(WKBN) – A local towing company says their drivers stayed busy Friday morning as drivers battled through their commute. Ludt’s Towing had five to six trucks out on the road. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the phones were ringing off the hook, mostly for drivers who spun...
WYTV.com
Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was burned and a child was rescued after a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night. The fire chief says a kerosene heater in the basement caused the fire at the home in the 500 block of Edison Street. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 125-spot RV campground in Ohio
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Jan’s Campground, a 125-spot RV campground sitting on 31.97 acres in Trumbull County. The property is located at 6674 Hoagland Blackstub Road in Cortland, Ohio. Dylan Hellberg, senior associate with Marcus & Millichap, closed this transaction. Assisting Hellberg was Glenn Esterson, Parker...
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
WYTV.com
Valley mall employees serving last-minute shoppers
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eastwood Mall was packed Christmas Eve with last-minute shoppers finding something special for their loved ones. Workers at the mall told First News that despite having to work during the holidays, they enjoy being part of the festive spirit. For many workers at Eastwood...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Comments / 0