Jackson, MI

Events of Friday, December 23, 2022

Cosmic Christmas Light Show. Hurst Planetarium, Ella Sharp Museum. Our annual holiday light show is here! This year we are picking things up a notch with our new light show with updated graphics and sound track produced by the Longway Planetarium. This is a must not miss event for anyone looking for some holiday fun! Price: $5 for adults, free for members, free for children 3 and under. Dates: 3 Times Daily from December 17-23, 2022. Times: 11:30am, 2:30pm, & 4:00pm each day. Register online here.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson. The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100. “The tradition...
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Daily

Winter storm warning in effect for Ann Arbor through Christmas Eve, Washtenaw County offices close

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Southeast Michigan from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Ann Arbor is expected to get up to six inches of snow with ice and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The expected conditions could lead to scattered power outages. Ann Arbor is also expected to experience wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero, which the National Weather Service warns can cause frostbite after 30 minutes of exposure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What’s Going on With These Quality Dairy Locations in East Lansing?

Apparently, I don't drive along Michigan Avenue enough to know/see that the Quality Dairy that had been at the corner of Harrison and Michigan Avenue has closed. It was brought to my attention by someone in the 517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area Facebook group. Someone was in a similar boat to me and only just recently learned that this particular location had closed.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Updated look as First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday, Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather Days due to significant impacts that are expected as a strong winter storm moves through. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk for an updated look at what...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Becoming the place to get a haircut downtown is the goal of Jackson Barber Company

JACKSON, MI – After several years of working in the maintenance business, Travis McCann decided it was time to try something different – barbering. McCann has opened his own barbershop right in the heart of downtown Jackson, calling the business Jackson Barber Company. The 33-year-old Jackson native said he made the transition barbering around four years ago and never turned back.
