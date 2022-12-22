The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Southeast Michigan from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Ann Arbor is expected to get up to six inches of snow with ice and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The expected conditions could lead to scattered power outages. Ann Arbor is also expected to experience wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero, which the National Weather Service warns can cause frostbite after 30 minutes of exposure.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO