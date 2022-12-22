Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Events of Friday, December 23, 2022
Cosmic Christmas Light Show. Hurst Planetarium, Ella Sharp Museum. Our annual holiday light show is here! This year we are picking things up a notch with our new light show with updated graphics and sound track produced by the Longway Planetarium. This is a must not miss event for anyone looking for some holiday fun! Price: $5 for adults, free for members, free for children 3 and under. Dates: 3 Times Daily from December 17-23, 2022. Times: 11:30am, 2:30pm, & 4:00pm each day. Register online here.
This home’s Christmas light display is worth the visit to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Putting lights up isn’t just something the Shoemakers do for those driving by -- they do it as a family tradition. Holiday festivities have always been a big part of Zach Shoemaker’s life -- especially the lights. So he decided to make a Christmas light display outside of their home an activity for the whole family to enjoy.
See the picture-perfect Christmas home at Lansing’s Turner-Dodge House
Guests can walk through the home’s three stories and enjoy curated decorations in beautiful bedrooms, ballrooms, dining rooms and living rooms
Does anybody know the places to donate clothes in Lansing?
Does anybody know where to donate clothes in Lansing? I don’t have a car to drive around so I’ll be walking with a bag of clothes. I see clothing donation boxes but they seem shady like some green city project company that has no info online.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson residents can give feedback for new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is collecting feedback from residents for the new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture. Residents will decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for review and input from members of the Jackson community.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Lansing School District will be closed Friday
The Lansing School District will close all its buildings tomorrow, December 23 due to the incoming winter storm.
WILX-TV
Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson. The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100. “The tradition...
Michigan Daily
Winter storm warning in effect for Ann Arbor through Christmas Eve, Washtenaw County offices close
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Southeast Michigan from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Ann Arbor is expected to get up to six inches of snow with ice and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The expected conditions could lead to scattered power outages. Ann Arbor is also expected to experience wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero, which the National Weather Service warns can cause frostbite after 30 minutes of exposure.
What’s Going on With These Quality Dairy Locations in East Lansing?
Apparently, I don't drive along Michigan Avenue enough to know/see that the Quality Dairy that had been at the corner of Harrison and Michigan Avenue has closed. It was brought to my attention by someone in the 517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area Facebook group. Someone was in a similar boat to me and only just recently learned that this particular location had closed.
WILX-TV
Updated look as First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday, Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather Days due to significant impacts that are expected as a strong winter storm moves through. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk for an updated look at what...
WILX-TV
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.
Heavy snowfall causes dangerous conditions on roads
More updates are coming from Ingham County as the area deals with the winter storm.
LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials
"It's an amazing thing around this time of year for us to give back to the community and actually see families get the help that they need," said Officer Damon Pulver.
Clinton County neighborhoods brace for what could be historic snowstorm
There's a big snowstorm headed toward Michigan, but thankfully city leaders for St. Johns and DeWitt said they are prepared.
New Ypsilanti pizzeria offers whole-wheat dough, halal options
YPSILANTI, MI -- A new pizza place is now serving up slices in Ypsilanti. Issa’s Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., launched in early December, bringing halal options and fresh pizza dough to the city. Although owner Omar Sowe has worked in the pizza industry for 17 years, this is...
Becoming the place to get a haircut downtown is the goal of Jackson Barber Company
JACKSON, MI – After several years of working in the maintenance business, Travis McCann decided it was time to try something different – barbering. McCann has opened his own barbershop right in the heart of downtown Jackson, calling the business Jackson Barber Company. The 33-year-old Jackson native said he made the transition barbering around four years ago and never turned back.
Thursday evening blizzard update: It's here. What to expect into the weekend
Conditions will go downhill rapidly overnight into Friday morning. Everyone has the possibility for prolonged white out conditions into the weekend. Many will top a foot of snow accumulation.
Pets of the week: Copper is a smart dog. Jinx has soft, plush fur
JACKSON, MI – Copper and Jinx are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Copper, a 2½ -year-old beagle, is a special dog to the staff at CHS because he’s adorable and so very sweet. Staff has...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
