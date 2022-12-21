BOULDER — The University of Colorado women's volleyball program added their newest Buff this week as Skyy Howard announced she'll be transferring to CU. "We are extremely excited to welcome Skyy to Colorado. Skyy will instantly impact our program – not only with her experience and athleticism – but with her energy and infectious personality," head coach Jesse Mahoney said. "The ability for her to join in January will allow Skyy to gain a head start integrating into our culture and systems."

