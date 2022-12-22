Read full article on original website
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
vfpress.news
In Maywood, Kim Foxx Attempts To Set The Record Straight
Kim Foxx speaks during a conversation at PLCCA in Maywood. From left to right: The Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey and PLCCA founder and Chairman Bishop Claude Porter. | Shanel Romain. Thursday, December 22, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Cook...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
vfpress.news
Maywood Artist, Instructor Has Students High On Still Lifes
Maywood artist and instructor Jesse Howard, second to left, at the opening reception for “Mark Making with Piccolo,” an exhibition featuring the artwork of his students on display inside of the Oak Park Public Library in Oak Park. | Shanel Romain. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 || By Michael...
cwbchicago.com
Driver carjacked in Century Mall parking garage, police say
Chicago — Four carjackers took a man’s SUV in a parking garage in Lakeview on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. The victim, 34, was walking to his car when four men confronted him inside the garage adjacent to Century Mall, 2828 North Clark, around 9:08 p.m. Police said the men beat the victim, took his keys, and then drove away in his black 2019 Nissan Kick SUV.
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
Clerk Karen Yarbrough announces lottery drawing for Cook County’s first marriage license of the New Year
Couple Will Receive Wedding and Gifts Including Steak, Dance Lessons, Flowers, Sparkling Wine, and More. Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is inviting couples interested in tying the knot in 2023 to apply to receive the first marriage license of the New Year and to exchange vows in the Cook County Clerk’s annual First Marriage Ceremony.
And then there were 10 Chicago mayoral candidates
The Chicago Electoral Board agreed with multiple challenges to Johnny Logalbo’s petitions, and he was bounced this week. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
blockclubchicago.org
Benito Juarez Leaders Should Listen To Students After 2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside School, Neighbors Say: ‘This Is Their Community’
PILSEN — Neighbors urged leaders at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen to prioritize students’ ideas for making the school safer after two students were killed and two more were wounded in a shooting outside the school. About 100 community members attended the emergency local school council meeting...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man throws dog off CTA platform in Lake View: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly threw a dog off a CTA platform in Lake View Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to police, Spencer threw a dog from the CTA platform in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street onto the concrete alley.
Structure fire in Oak Park leaves residents without home before holidays
CHICAGO - A structure fire in Oak Park is leaving some residents without a home right before the holidays. There were no injures reported among the building residents, but one Oak Park firefighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. They have since been released. The fire department responded to...
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
‘Tragic accident’: Coroner identifies worker killed in machine accident at Gurnee manufacturing plant
Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old woman who was killed by a large machine while cleaning inside a manufacturing plant in Gurnee Thursday. An autopsy was performed Thursday on Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The autopsy showed Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp force and crushing injuries, Banek […]
fox32chicago.com
Missing special education student last seen in Harvey
HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
WQAD
Missing Northwestern student's body found in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it had identified the body as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His...
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
