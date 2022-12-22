Read full article on original website
With high numbers of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 and pediatric medication shortages, here are some options for relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coughs and colds are crushing Christmas cheer. Many people are home sick for the holidays as a triple threat of viruses continues to spread. RSV, the flu and COVID-19 are infecting people across the country and in the Carolinas. And now, there’s not enough medicine to...
Pharmacies having a hard time getting children's medication for respiratory viruses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many pharmacies are dealing with a shortage of medicine that helps children with respiratory viruses. This comes after Mecklenburg County's health department announced Tuesday there's an uptick in flu cases this month. A Charlotte pharmacy told WCNC Charlotte they are having trouble getting medication like amoxicillin,...
WCNC
CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
WCNC
More people are choosing 55+ communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
WCNC
Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
Shelters expanding hours this weekend due to cold weather
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With dangerously cold conditions expected this weekend, shelters in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties are trying to keep as many people safe as possible; homeless shelters are letting more people in and staying open longer. From Friday through Sunday, Roof Above's Day Services Center will remain...
Copycat King's College website encouraging students to apply, pay fee and share personal information
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — King's College closed its doors for good in Charlotte more than four years ago, but that hasn't stopped someone from creating a copycat website that's encouraging potential "students" to apply, pay a fee and hand over their personal information. The college, which dissolved in 2018 due...
WCNC
Combatting loneliness during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loneliness during the holidays can be tough, impacting people of all ages. To truly understand loneliness we asked Therapist Jackie Greco to define it. Greco says in it's most basic form, loneliness is a feeling that can impact people in a variety of ways, there are varying degrees, and people may express it differently.
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
Atrium, Novant hospitals penalized for medical conditions that emerged at facilities
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 30 hospitals across the Carolinas lost out on federal money two years in row for failing to prevent hospital-acquired conditions (HAC) leading up to the pandemic, according to a WCNC Charlotte analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The payment reductions,...
wccbcharlotte.com
FAA Ordered Ground Stop At Charlotte Douglas Airport As Flight Delays Continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday due to high winds. The ground stop lasted 2 hours between 7:00am and 9:00am as holiday travelers waited to board planes. Friday saw the worst day for flight cancellations and...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
WCNC
9-year-old cancer patient collects toys for kids spending Christmas in the hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Palmer Goforth knows exactly what the patients at Hemby Children's Hospital are going through. "I didn't get to spend Christmas at home," Palmer said. "Because I had cancer." With his mom by his side, Palmer shared stories about his time at Hemby Children's Hospital. His experiences...
CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced. Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his side, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCNC
'The need doesn't end after Christmas' | Charlotte charities fighting inflation into 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As folks spend the holidays with family and friends, local non-profits are reminding us of all of our neighbors in need. "The need doesn't end after Christmas. We have vital services we provide," Maj. Todd Mason with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, said. In the...
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
WCNC
Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
WCNC
