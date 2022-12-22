ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More people are choosing 55+ communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shelters expanding hours this weekend due to cold weather

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — With dangerously cold conditions expected this weekend, shelters in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties are trying to keep as many people safe as possible; homeless shelters are letting more people in and staying open longer. From Friday through Sunday, Roof Above's Day Services Center will remain...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Combatting loneliness during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loneliness during the holidays can be tough, impacting people of all ages. To truly understand loneliness we asked Therapist Jackie Greco to define it. Greco says in it's most basic form, loneliness is a feeling that can impact people in a variety of ways, there are varying degrees, and people may express it differently.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD officer with 21 years experience dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday died in the hospital, officials announced. Officer Dean Lauber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at his home on Dec. 19, CMPD announced. He died Tuesday night. Lauber's wife, a Charlotte Fire Department firefighter, was by his side, along with his children and CMPD colleagues, the department said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone. Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

