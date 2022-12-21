Read full article on original website
Related
Metro Center station shooting in DC leaves 1 dead amid reports that train conductor ‘saved lives’
ONE person has died after being shot inside of Washington DC's Metro Center station. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that they have responded to the scene. "MPD is responding to assist another agency with an officer involved shooting at the Metro Transit station," the statement reads.
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say
Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.
Man charged after DNA links him to 1983 killings of women found dead in their Toronto homes: "Erin and Susan are finally getting their day"
A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday. Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested Thursday and charged...
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
allthatsinteresting.com
Alleged Serial Killer Jeremy Skibicki Charged With Murdering Four Indigenous Women In Canada
Jeremy Skibicki's online presence was allegedly rife with antisemitic, misogynistic, and white supremacist vitriol. A Winnipeg man who was charged in the death of an Indigenous woman earlier this year now faces charges relating to three additional deaths. The alleged serial killer, 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, is in police...
Narcity
Police Have Arrested 3 Teens After A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed At A Toronto High School
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged three teenagers in a high school stabbing. On November 14, TPS was called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at 3:07 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police said that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to a hospital with...
Louisiana retired priest one of two victims burned beyond recognition, authorities say
Retired priest Otis Young, 71, formerly of St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, La., has been identified as a victim in a double homicide Nov. 28.
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen slipped through net in 2017 due to ‘clerical error’, podcasters reveal
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen slipped through the net of law enforcement back in 2017 due to a “clerical error”, it has been revealed.Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee, creators of the The Murder Sheet podcast, told The Independent on Thursday that a civilian FBI employee mislabeled or misfiled information about Mr Allen when he was interviewed by police not long after the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana.As a result, Mr Allen’s name fell off the radar and the case went unsolved for more than five years.Finally, an investigator trawling through old files uncovered the...
Click10.com
Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
Complex
Winnipeg Police Refuse To Search Landfill Where Indigenous Women Are Believed to Be Buried
Winnipeg police are searching for a serial killer whom they believe murdered four women, but refuse to search for the remains of at least two of them, citing extreme safety hazards. Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth explained that investigators believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are located...
‘Psychopath with a conscience’ guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart
A builder who described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” has been found guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart.Mark Brown killed Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan at a remote farm near St Leonards in East Sussex in May and November last year after meeting them through a sex work website, a jury at Hove Crown Court was told.Brown put 34-year-old Ms Morgan head-first into a home-made incinerator before dumping her remains.The body of 33-year-old Ms Ware has never been found, but the prosecution believe he used a similar method – as well as also killing her Pomeranian...
FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old Athena Strand's death delivered her Christmas present before abducting her, mother says
Athena Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, called for stricter screening policies for delivery drivers at a news conference Thursday. On an easel beside her was the package she said the FedEx driver had delivered: a box of "You can be anything" Barbie dolls.
Greece: House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek police officer accused of shooting and seriously wounding a Roma teenager during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill will remain under house arrest, after a prosecutor and an investigating judge disagreed Friday on whether he should be jailed until his trial. About 200 protesters from the Roma community were gathered outside the courthouse in Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki Friday, where the 34-year-old officer appeared amid tight security. The officer has been charged with a felony count of attempted manslaughter with possible intent, and a misdemeanor count of illegally firing his weapon over the Monday shooting, which has left the 16-year-old hospitalized in critical condition with a head wound. Police have said the teenager tried to ram a police motorcycle involved in the chase, and the officer has said he fired his weapon because he believed his colleagues’ lives were in danger.
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
Mall of America settles lawsuit from family of boy thrown over balcony
The family of the boy who was thrown from a Mall of America balcony in 2019 reached a settlement on Monday. The perpetrator, Emmanuel Aranda, is serving 19 years in prison.
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff’s Murder Suspect’s Bond Set At $2 Million
The alleged gunman is also at flight risk after attempting to flee the country, so he will have to pay a lot in order to be released before trial. The gunman who allegedly and tragically shot Takeoff during an altercation just found out that freedom before his trial is unlikely. Patrick Xavier Clark, whom authorities charged with murder, can be free on bond if he can produce $2 million. According to KHOU 11, a Texas court set the suspect’s bond and attached various conditions to it.
Patrick Xavier Clark Arrested For Murder In Fatal Takeoff Shooting
A month after Takeoff’s tragic death, police finally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark for murder of the beloved Migos rapper. According to ABC 13, Houston police announced at a press conference on Friday that they arrested Patrick Xavier Clark for murder. He is the second man arrested in connection to the Nov. 1 shooting at a Houston bowling alley.
