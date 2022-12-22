Read full article on original website
Beaver Alum Takes over as BVU Head Football Coach
Buena Vista University Director of Athletics, Scott Brown, has announced the hiring of Austin Dickinson as the university’s next head football coach. Dickinson has spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In that role he coached six All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players for the Blugolds.
Up to 250-Thousand in Donations Being Matched for New Laurens Pool
Thanks to an anonymous donor, up to 250-thousand dollars is being matched for the Laurens Pool Project, which means that every dollar donated towards the new pool in Laurens has twice the buying power. Laurens residents have raised more than 2.3-million dollars towards the goal of nearly three-million dollars to...
Travel Advisories Posted for the Surrounding Area
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the number of roads marked "travel not advised" has been growing as winds blow snow off highways, uncovering the ice beneath, while creating drifts in other areas. Travel isn't advised on highways around Storm Lake including Highway 71, 7, 3, and 110 due...
