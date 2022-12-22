New Rustic ‘Duffy & Friends’ Circle of Friendship’ Merchandise & Snacks Coming to Tokyo DisneySea in January

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
WDW News Today
Unique Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise & ’50s Retro Disneyland Line Coming in February to Tokyo Disney Resort
It seems like we’re getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun here at Tokyo Disneyland, rare considering the Oriental Land Company’s general independence from Disney, especially with merchandise. Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t even sell Spirit Jerseys or Loungefly bags if you believe it! There will be two new merchandise lines — one featuring (mostly) unique 100 Years of Wonder items, and another hearkening back to the mid-1950s advertisements used for the original Disneyland in California!
WDW News Today
Full Menu With Prices Posted for New Carousel Coffee Shop Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Carousel Coffee is a new dining venue coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and the full menu is now available to preview. While no opening date has been announced, the Walt Disney World website lists the shop as “coming soon.”. Pastries. Bagel (plant-based) – $3.79. Banana Bread –...
WDW News Today
New Castle, Cheshire Cat, Stitch, Toy Story, and More MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Disneyland Resort
Several new MagicBand+ designs debuted at Disneyland Resort this week. We discovered all of the new designs in TonorrowLanding. There are ten new designs in total. This magenta pink MagicBand+ features several different Disney Parks snacks. A Mickey ice cream bar is on the center puck. “Be Happy” MagicBand+ –...
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Friends Photo Album & Ceramic Walt Disney World Mug Join 2023 Merchandise at Walt Disney World
With a little more than a week to go until the New Year, more 2023 merchandise welcoming in the new year has been spotted around the shops of Walt Disney World, including a Mickey Mouse and Friends Photo Album and a 2023 Park Icon Ceramic Mug. 2023 Mickey Mouse and...
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Where Do Service Dogs Wait at Disneyland When They Can't Go on a Ride?
"So cool they do this," said one Instagram user, while another wrote: "I'm glad she wasn't alone!"
I've been to Disneyland over 300 times. Here are 12 things I always do in the parks.
I've gone to the California theme parks at least once a week for over six years. Whether I visit solo or with friends, here's what I do, see, and eat.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
disneyfoodblog.com
Contemporary vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneyfanatic.com
List: Disney Parks Attractions Closing in 2023
Every year Disney’s attractions are closed for routine “refurbishment.” This is quite a normal part of keeping the rides clean and safe. However, there are notably more closures than many expected. Following is the complete list of closures as well as re-openings and well-overdue unveilings. Please be...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See the FIRST 100th Anniversary Merchandise in Disney World!
This year surely went by in a flash! The 50th anniversary celebrations are winding down, and we are starting to see more and more in relation to Disney’s massive 100th anniversary party that kicks off in 2023. We’ve been excited to see what Disney has in store for us...
disneytips.com
Disney Offers 30% Hotel Discount on Resort Stays For a Limited Time
For a brief time in the upcoming year, select Disney Guests can take advantage of a discount of up to 30% on select premium rooms at a Disney Resort Hotel subject to availability. What’s more, Resort Guests are eligible to create vacation packages under their reservations to add things like theme park admission.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland
Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: BIG Genie+ Changes Finally Announced for Disney World and Disneyland
These changes have not yet taken effect but should roll out soon. Keep following DFB for more Disney World news and updates!. There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago when you went to the parks you could say “Hey, let’s go do this or let’s go eat that.” You could decide which park to attend based on your mood or the weather instead of your apps and schedule. Unfortunately that spontaneity has been replaced with “OK, now we have to go here and now we have to go to this place to eat and we have to place our mobile order now if we want to eat at lunchtime.” Yes, the once fun parks have now become a conglomeration of apps and schedules, fees and reservations. What may have seemed impossible has been achieved, Disney has sucked the fun out of the most magical place on earth.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/6/22 (Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Handbag, Gingerbread House Milk and Cookies Mug, New Pins, & More)
We hopped aboard the Resort Monorail to the Magic Kingdom to check in on construction progress happening down below at the old Spirit of Aloha site. A few more construction vehicles have joined the large crane that has been at the project. As we made our way into the park,...
WDW News Today
Dave Perillo Announces New Gran Fiesta Tour Art & Signing Schedule for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Artist Dave Perillo has released a look at one of the four new pieces he will debut at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which features the Gran Fiesta Tour. The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros is a boat ride inside the Mexico pavilion. Donald is joined by his bandmates, José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles on this poster-style piece that represents the slow moving journey through Mexico.
disneyfoodblog.com
A BRAND NEW After Hours Event Is Coming to Disneyland in 2023!
Get ready to stay up past your bedtime, because Disneyland After Dark events are returning in 2023!. These special ticketed events happen after regular park hours, which means guests can take advantage of fewer crowds, lower wait times, and more. Disney just announced the dates and details for the 2023 Disneyland After Dark events — including a BRAND NEW event, and we can’t wait to check them out!
WDW News Today
New Peach Embroidered Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
Christmas is this weekend but it seems that spring has begun to bloom at Walt Disney World! New peach embroidered ear headbands have been spotted at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Peach Embroidered Ear Headband – $34.99. The ears and headband are covered with satiny peach fabric. A fluffy...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
Comments / 0