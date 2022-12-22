ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs

At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Middle Tennessee beat San Diego State 25-23 in Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (AP) — Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night. The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes. Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals. He made kicks from 44, 49, 26 and 37 yards and missed from 42. San Diego State took a 23-22 lead with 5:43 to play on a 52-yard field goal by Jack Browning, but Middle Tennessee State drove 55 yards in 12 plays, capped by Rankin’s 37-yard field goal to put his team ahead for good.
SAN DIEGO, CA
On3.com

Mizzou Arena is now sold out for Kentucky (shocker)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kentucky will travel to a sold-out venue for a true road game. The Wildcats are set to take on the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Wednesday to open the conference schedule. Coming off its largest win over a ranked foe in over a decade — 12 years to be exact — Mizzou Arena is now sold out for the battle.
COLUMBIA, MO

