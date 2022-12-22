ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

Warming stations open in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township. It was caused by an accident on Route 14, according to the county’s EMA director. Power is not expected to be restored until possibly Saturday afternoon.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

