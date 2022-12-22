Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Related
With a new season comes new challenges for St. Vincent-St. Mary boys basketball
Without its top two scorers form last season and in a new Division, the Fighting Irish look to keep winning state titles
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Overtime was required before Chardon could trip Eastlake North
Overtime was winning time for Chardon as it spilled Eastlake North 67-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. The last time Chardon and Eastlake North played in a 79-67 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Central Catholic casts spell on Perrysburg
Toledo Central Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Perrysburg in a 53-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg played in a 36-31 game on December 22, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Hamler Patrick Henry knocks out victory beat against Defiance Tinora
Hamler Patrick Henry had its hands full but finally brushed off Defiance Tinora 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Tinora squared off with December 23, 2021 at Defiance Tinora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe ends the party for Cleveland St. Martin de Porres
Wickliffe turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 16, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Findlay barely gives Latrobe a chance in blowout victory
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Findlay used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Latrobe 72-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 17, Findlay squared off with Defiance in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
News-Herald.com
Maple Heights vs. Euclid boys basketball: Early shooting woes hinder Panthers as they fall, 61-47, to Mustangs
Early shooting struggles put Euclid behind the 8-ball early in its contest against Maple Heights at Garfield Heights in the NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic on Dec. 22. Despite the Panthers’ struggles from the field, their defense kept them in the game with a strong on-ball presence. But a third-quarter spark for the Mustangs allowed them to pull ahead and a late fourth-quarter run for the Panthers wasn’t enough as they fell, 61-47.
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Findlay Liberty-Benton darts by Elmore Woodmore in easy victory
Elmore Woodmore got no credit and no consideration from Findlay Liberty-Benton, which slammed the door 64-30 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on December 15 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pemberville Eastwood denies Maumee's challenge
Pemberville Eastwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Maumee 59-49 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Tough to find an edge early, Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sylvania Southview outlasts Wapakoneta in topsy-turvy battle
Sylvania Southview had its hands full but finally brushed off Wapakoneta 40-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Holland Springfield and Wapakoneta took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 8 at Wapakoneta High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Comments / 0