Early shooting struggles put Euclid behind the 8-ball early in its contest against Maple Heights at Garfield Heights in the NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic on Dec. 22. Despite the Panthers’ struggles from the field, their defense kept them in the game with a strong on-ball presence. But a third-quarter spark for the Mustangs allowed them to pull ahead and a late fourth-quarter run for the Panthers wasn’t enough as they fell, 61-47.

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO