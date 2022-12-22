Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be alert for variable conditions. Limit time outdoors during these hazardous wind chills. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches paired with blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills. Westerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cass MI, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart and Lagrange Counties. In Michigan, Branch County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
