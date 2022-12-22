Read full article on original website
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
Senate Republicans turn on Trump over suspend-the-Constitution talk
It's the second time in two weeks that the former president has prompted criticism from within his party, after a dinner with high-profile antisemites last month.
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
Roll Call Online
Most members phone it in as House clears spending package
Whether it was because of holiday plans, a “bomb cyclone” or the fact that some of them won't be doing this job in a few weeks, the House was definitely not packed for the final votes of the year as the chamber passed the fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill.
McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote on $1.7T government spending bill?
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted for the bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voted against the bill.
Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress
In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
Sinema's exit from Democrats could complicate efforts to organize Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could complicate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's efforts to organize the Senate ahead of the next Congress.
eenews.net
Manchin’s last-gasp permitting effort fails
Congressional Democratic leaders fell short in a last-ditch effort to honor a promise to pass Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting overhaul proposal. The final text of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act released Tuesday night did not include language that would have shortened timelines for National Environmental Policy Act reviews and limited citizen judicial challenges for proposed energy projects.
Don’t worry, be a majority: Dems shrug off Sinema’s switch
Hours after Kyrsten Sinema publicly declared she'd switch her party to Independent, Democrats were already back to feeling reassured in their 51-seat majority.
eenews.net
New powers, flexibility await Senate Democrats next year
After winning an outright majority in the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats are delighted at the prospect of being able to move legislation and confirm nominees more easily. Many of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been stuck in limbo for months due to the current 50-50 partisan split in the Senate. A number of them are crucial to agencies such as EPA, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and even an obscure mine safety and health commission.
Senate reaches deal on $1.7trn package to fund government a day before deadline
The Senate appeared back on track Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45bn in military and economic assistance to Ukraine after lawmakers reached agreement on a final series of votes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had an agreement to consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.“It's taken a while, but it is worth it," Mr Schumer...
U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal
WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
Roll Call Online
Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
The Senate overwhelmingly passed the mammoth fiscal 2023 spending package in a burst of activity on the floor Thursday after finally nailing down an amendments deal it took all day Wednesday and into the morning to hammer out. The vote was 68-29 in support of the 4,155-page legislation. It includes...
Roll Call Online
House Jan. 6 panel releases final report on 18-month investigation
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released a sprawling final report late Thursday, with new details about the broader effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and policy recommendations for Congress. The committee released the 845-page report days after it capped its 18-month...
Roll Call Online
The year that the last congressional week has been
Forget making an entrance, the 117th Congress is executing an exit unlike any other. How fitting. From unprecedented moves against a former president to a scintillating address to a joint meeting by the Ukrainian president, the final legislative week of 2022 has been the whole year crammed into a few long days.
Roll Call Online
Counting votes with Rep. Deborah K. Ross
Deborah K. Ross is an optimist, despite the chaotic early days of her first term in Congress. Three days after the North Carolina Democrat was sworn in, a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol. “I don’t think I’ve ever in my life … been in that kind of danger,” Ross says.
US News and World Report
Senate Approves Government Funding Bill After Pre-Holiday Scare
The Senate approved a massive spending bill on Thursday after a late-night immigration standoff threatened to derail progress on the legislation ahead of a Friday deadline to avert a government shutdown. “It’s taken a while, but it is worth it,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said on...
