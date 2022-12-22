‘Two weeks of self-inflicted pain and torture’: Toby Price and Daniel Sanders gearing up for Dakar Rally 2023

Team Audi Sport has set itself a challenging goal for the upcoming Dakar Rally: an overall podium finish. The first Audi RS Q e-tron suffered some reliability issues unrelated to its powertrain, yet was still able to record stage wins in its first Dakar outing. Now that the second evolution of the electrified racer has been heavily revised and dropped a lot of weight, bringing improved ergonomics and easier repairs, Audi should be able to challenge at the front. It will not be all smooth sailing, as some sections of the rally will be more challenging than before, and many other Dakar entrants have improved their racers too, but the team remains cautiously optimistic that its new package will prove even more impressive than the first attempt.

