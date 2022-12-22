‘Two weeks of self-inflicted pain and torture’: Toby Price and Daniel Sanders gearing up for Dakar Rally 2023

Read full article on original website
Audi RS Q e-tron Aims For Podium Glory At Dakar Rally
Team Audi Sport has set itself a challenging goal for the upcoming Dakar Rally: an overall podium finish. The first Audi RS Q e-tron suffered some reliability issues unrelated to its powertrain, yet was still able to record stage wins in its first Dakar outing. Now that the second evolution of the electrified racer has been heavily revised and dropped a lot of weight, bringing improved ergonomics and easier repairs, Audi should be able to challenge at the front. It will not be all smooth sailing, as some sections of the rally will be more challenging than before, and many other Dakar entrants have improved their racers too, but the team remains cautiously optimistic that its new package will prove even more impressive than the first attempt.
topgear.com
Check out Audi’s Dakar car for 2023
Meet the re-newed Audi RS Q e-tron : lighter, more aerodynamic, and more improved than last year. Can it win the Dakar?. As you may have seen, Audi is heading back to the sandiest and longest racetrack in the world: the Dakar rally. And this time the brand with those famous four interlocking rings has got a real taste for the desert… and a new challenger: the latest iteration of its unique off-road racer, the futuristic RS Q e-tron.
RideApart
Valentino Rossi To Become BMW M Motorsports Driver For 2023 Season
On December 22, 2022, the BMW M Motorsport division officially announced that Valentino Rossi will join the team as a new Works driver next year. It’s been just over a year since the MotoGP legend officially retired from the sport for which he was best known, but it just goes to show that racers are, in fact, going to race.
F1 Ace Carlos Sainz Scored A New Ferrari 812 Competizione For Christmas
YouTube/Carlos SainzSainz's custom Ferrari finally arrived, bearing some unique cosmetic touches of his own devising.
