Murray, KY

Dishman has 17, Middle Tennessee defeats Murray State 83-67

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Dishman’s 17 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Murray State 83-67 on Wednesday night.

Dishman added six rebounds and six assists for the Blue Raiders (8-4). Camryn Weston scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Eli Lawrence had 15 points.

Rob Perry finished with 15 points for the Racers (7-5). Jamari Smith added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Murray State. Damiree Burns also had 10 points.

Middle Tennessee led 44-26 at the half, with Weston scoring 11 points. Lawrence led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points for the Blue Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

