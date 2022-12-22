ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Thomasson scores 27, Niagara downs Binghamton 73-67

 3 days ago

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 27 points as Niagara beat Binghamton 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Thomasson was 9 of 20 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Purple Eagles (6-5). Aaron Gray scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Sam Iorio recorded 12 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

The Bearcats (4-8) were led in scoring by Jacob Falko, who finished with 36 points and two steals. Armon Harried added eight points and two steals for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

