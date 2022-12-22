Cameron's 18 lead Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 113-52

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tobias Cameron’s 18 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Howard Payne 113-52 on Wednesday night.

Cameron added seven rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (8-5). Cameron Steele added 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Airion Simmons shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Armonie Ramey led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds. Deven Bailey added eight points for Howard Payne. Jerren Godfrey also had seven points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.