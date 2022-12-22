Parkview's stout defense dismantles Milwaukee Bay View 56-8

ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview girls basketball team used a tough defense and racked up the buckets in a 56-8 dismantling of Milwaukee Bay View on Wednesday night.

The Vikings’ defense was an impenetrable wall, only allowing one score in the first half, a 3-pointer by Zaniyah Cunningham, as the offense poured in 34 points by halftime.

Senior Camilla Hauser scored a team-high eight points in the first half as Parkview saw consistency all over its roster, with seven different players putting up at least two points.

The second half was much of the same as the Vikings’ stout defense only allowed a trey, once again by Cunningham, and a two-pointer.

Junior Natalie Abey and sophomore Katie Klassy both scored six points in the second half as Parkview surged ahead for their second victory.

Hauser, Abey and Klassy each scored 10 points while sophomore Abby Anderson put up eight.

Parkview 56, Milw. Bay View 8

MBV……………3 5—8

Parkview……34 22—56

MBV (fg ft-fta pts)—Kelly 1 0-0 2, Cunningham 2 0-0 6. Totals: 3 0-0 8.

Parkview (fg ft-fta pts)—Stark 2 0-0 4, Anderson 4 0-0 8, Wiedmer 1 0-2 3, Bloedow 3 0-0 7, Valley 1 0-0 2, Hauser 5 0-0 10, Abey 5 0-0 10, Klassy 5 0-0 10, Meyers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 0-2 56.

3-pointers: MBV 2 (Cunningham 2), Parkview 2 (Wiedmer, Bloedow). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: MBV 5, Parkview 8.