ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Parkview's stout defense dismantles Milwaukee Bay View 56-8

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 2 days ago

ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview girls basketball team used a tough defense and racked up the buckets in a 56-8 dismantling of Milwaukee Bay View on Wednesday night.

The Vikings’ defense was an impenetrable wall, only allowing one score in the first half, a 3-pointer by Zaniyah Cunningham, as the offense poured in 34 points by halftime.

Senior Camilla Hauser scored a team-high eight points in the first half as Parkview saw consistency all over its roster, with seven different players putting up at least two points.

The second half was much of the same as the Vikings’ stout defense only allowed a trey, once again by Cunningham, and a two-pointer.

Junior Natalie Abey and sophomore Katie Klassy both scored six points in the second half as Parkview surged ahead for their second victory.

Hauser, Abey and Klassy each scored 10 points while sophomore Abby Anderson put up eight.

Parkview 56, Milw. Bay View 8

MBV……………3 5—8

Parkview……34 22—56

MBV (fg ft-fta pts)—Kelly 1 0-0 2, Cunningham 2 0-0 6. Totals: 3 0-0 8.

Parkview (fg ft-fta pts)—Stark 2 0-0 4, Anderson 4 0-0 8, Wiedmer 1 0-2 3, Bloedow 3 0-0 7, Valley 1 0-0 2, Hauser 5 0-0 10, Abey 5 0-0 10, Klassy 5 0-0 10, Meyers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 0-2 56.

3-pointers: MBV 2 (Cunningham 2), Parkview 2 (Wiedmer, Bloedow). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: MBV 5, Parkview 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gomarquette.com

Molly Berezowitz signs with Marquette

MILWAUKEE – Marquette University head women's volleyball coach Ryan Theis has announced the addition of libero Molly Berezowitz for the 2023-24 academic year. "We are excited to add Molly Berezowitz to our program and for the impact she will have on our group of passers," Theis said. "Molly comes from a family of athletes and has been a winner at every level. We expect that to continue at Marquette and are happy she has chosen to stay in southeastern Wisconsin for her college career."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurant openings, closings and reopenings at the end of 2022

In light of the holiday season, many of us are spending more time in restaurants with friends and families. But you may have found that your favorite, legacy restaurant is now closed. Over the past few months, a number of old favorites have shuttered their doors here in Milwaukee while new restaurants have filled their place. In some cases, former legacy restaurants have been resurrected. Lori Fredrich, editor for OnMilwaukee and expert on Milwaukee area cuisine offers this summary of the prominent restaurant closing, openings and reopenings season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods jacket theft, 2 wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two people who stole jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods. The crime happened on Dec. 17 at the store on Discovery Drive near Bluemound and Calhoun. According to police, the man and woman stole $1,378 worth of jackets, leaving the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis car, train crash; driver taken to hospital

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A car-versus-train crash in West Allis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. West Allis police said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. near Beloit Road and Mobile Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car lost control on the road and slid through the railroad crossing gate – colliding with a train.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
americanmilitarynews.com

Milwaukee Police: Active shooter at veterans facility subdued

WISN-TV (Channel 12) reported that multiple gunshots were heard at the scene, near Veterans Central Place, a facility near the intersection of 35th and Wells streets in Milwaukee. “Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, in a basement with other residents of the building … The suspect...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
186
Followers
580
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy