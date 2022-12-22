How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online from anywhere – stream Tom Cruise blockbuster for free at home

Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise's triumphant return as flying ace Pete "Maverick" Mitchell – touches down on Paramount Plus from Thursday 22nd December. Ready to turn and burn with Mav, Goose and Ice? US/UK/AUS viewers can stream it free with this Paramount+ 7-day trial . Make sure you know how to watch Top Gun: Maverick from wherever you are in the world.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from anywhere

Few sequels surpass their predecessor but critics and audiences are plane crazy for Top Gun: Maverick. The Jerry Bruckheimer blockbuster turned on the afterburners at the box office, pulling in $1.48 billion in ticket sales to become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.

No wonder, then, that Top Gun: Maverick is set to be the 'must-watch' over the festive season. Set 30 years after the original, the movie sees Maverick still pushing the envelope as a Navy test pilot. But when he is assigned to train a group of elite rookies for a deadly mission, he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose', and is forced to confront his deepest fears.

Top Gun: Maverick premieres exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service on 22nd December. Not signed up? There's a 50 percent discount on annual subscriptions in the US right now. Paramount Plus also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers in the UK and US. Make sure you know how to watch a Top Gun: Maverick live stream from anywhere.

How to stream Top Gun: Maverick for free online

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Top Gun: Maverick lands on Paramount Plus in the UK, US and Australia on 22nd December.

New users get a 7-day free trial . The streaming service is also offering 50 percent off an annual plan in the US only (offer ends 2nd January 2023).

Travelling outside the US, UK, Canada or Australia?

Use a VPN to watch a free Top Gun: Maverick live stream from abroad .

Top Gun: Maverick | Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Stream Top Gun: Maverick, plus TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs $4.99 / £6.99 / AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch Top Gun: Maverick from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch Paramount Plus when traveling outside of your home country. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign location and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Top Gun: Maverick live stream from anywhere in the world, just as if you were at home.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Paramount Plus . It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Top Gun: Maverick

Using a VPN to watch Top Gun: Maverick is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN . ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – its ultra-reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Top Gun: Maverick , you could select 'US' or 'UK' for Paramount Plus.

3. Then head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Top Gun: Maverick live stream!

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

What is the Top Gun: Maverick run time?

The run time is 2 hours and 11 minutes. Top Gun: Maverick does not have an end-credits sequence.

Who stars in Top Gun: Maverick?

Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. The key cast is as follows:

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw

as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

as Penny Benjamin Jon Hamm as Adm. Beau "Cyclone" Simpson

as Adm. Beau "Cyclone" Simpson Ed Harris as Radm. Chester "Hammer" Cain

as Radm. Chester "Hammer" Cain Val Kilmer as Adm. Tom "Iceman" Kazanskylist

How else can I watch Top Gun: Maverick online?

You can also buy Top Gun: Maverick digitally:

Amazon (Rent or Buy)

Apple TV (Rent or Buy)

Will there be a Top Gun 3?

With Top Gun: Maverick tipped for success at the Oscars, it's almost unthinkable that Tom Cruise is done with Top Gun.

Top Gun 3 has not been announced – Cruise is currently busy filming the next Mission: Impossible film – but it is expected to be announced in 2023. The plot is rumoured to focus on Rooster and the younger pilots.

MORE:

Our pick of the best streaming services

15 of the best movies on Netflix right now