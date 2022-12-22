How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online from anywhere – stream Tom Cruise blockbuster for free at home
Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise's triumphant return as flying ace Pete "Maverick" Mitchell – touches down on Paramount Plus from Thursday 22nd December. Ready to turn and burn with Mav, Goose and Ice? US/UK/AUS viewers can stream it free with this Paramount+ 7-day trial . Make sure you know how to watch Top Gun: Maverick from wherever you are in the world.
- Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from anywhere
Few sequels surpass their predecessor but critics and audiences are plane crazy for Top Gun: Maverick. The Jerry Bruckheimer blockbuster turned on the afterburners at the box office, pulling in $1.48 billion in ticket sales to become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.
No wonder, then, that Top Gun: Maverick is set to be the 'must-watch' over the festive season. Set 30 years after the original, the movie sees Maverick still pushing the envelope as a Navy test pilot. But when he is assigned to train a group of elite rookies for a deadly mission, he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose', and is forced to confront his deepest fears.
Top Gun: Maverick premieres exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service on 22nd December. Not signed up? There's a 50 percent discount on annual subscriptions in the US right now. Paramount Plus also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers in the UK and US. Make sure you know how to watch a Top Gun: Maverick live stream from anywhere.
How to stream Top Gun: Maverick for free online
Top Gun: Maverick lands on Paramount Plus in the UK, US and Australia on 22nd December.
New users get a 7-day free trial . The streaming service is also offering 50 percent off an annual plan in the US only (offer ends 2nd January 2023).
Travelling outside the US, UK, Canada or Australia?
Use a VPN to watch a free Top Gun: Maverick live stream from abroad .
Top Gun: Maverick | Paramount+ 7-day free trial
Stream Top Gun: Maverick, plus TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs $4.99 / £6.99 / AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.
Watch Top Gun: Maverick from abroad using a VPN
You won't be able to watch Paramount Plus when traveling outside of your home country. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign location and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Top Gun: Maverick live stream from anywhere in the world, just as if you were at home.
We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Paramount Plus . It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.
How to use a VPN for Top Gun: Maverick
Using a VPN to watch Top Gun: Maverick is incredibly easy.
1. Install the VPN . ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – its ultra-reliable.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Top Gun: Maverick , you could select 'US' or 'UK' for Paramount Plus.
3. Then head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Top Gun: Maverick live stream!
What is the Top Gun: Maverick run time?
The run time is 2 hours and 11 minutes. Top Gun: Maverick does not have an end-credits sequence.
Who stars in Top Gun: Maverick?
Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. The key cast is as follows:
- Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell
- Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw
- Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin
- Jon Hamm as Adm. Beau "Cyclone" Simpson
- Ed Harris as Radm. Chester "Hammer" Cain
- Val Kilmer as Adm. Tom "Iceman" Kazanskylist
How else can I watch Top Gun: Maverick online?
You can also buy Top Gun: Maverick digitally:
Will there be a Top Gun 3?
With Top Gun: Maverick tipped for success at the Oscars, it's almost unthinkable that Tom Cruise is done with Top Gun.
Top Gun 3 has not been announced – Cruise is currently busy filming the next Mission: Impossible film – but it is expected to be announced in 2023. The plot is rumoured to focus on Rooster and the younger pilots.
MORE:
Our pick of the best streaming services
Comments / 0